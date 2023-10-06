Tyreek Hill took a shot at Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs and Taylor Swift after their win against the Jets this past week. One of the dominating themes of the game was the refereeing decision towards the end of the match, when referees called a holding penalty on Sauce Gardner. There did not seem to be much in it, but it allowed the Chiefs a fresh set of downs that allowed them to eventually run out the clock.

This comes after a similar call was widely criticized in this year's Super Bowl, which Kansas City won against the Philadelphia Eagles. Much like this week's game, the call came towards the end of the match and allowed the Chiefs to close out the game.

Tyreek Hill referenced that call in the Super Bowl while criticizing the refereeing decisions, saying,

"The Chiefs got saved like that last year for real though, against the Eagles in the Super Bowl if we being for real."

He then made a direct link from that play to the game against the Jets and speculated that it probably took place because Taylor Swift was in the building. With scores of her fans watching the game, the implication by the Dolphins wide receiver was that the NFL was favoring the visiting team at the MetLife stadium. Tyreek Hill added,

"Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game. Maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building. I don't know what's going on.. hey! whatever Kelce is doing, I know you're helping out the NFL."

Does Tyreek Hill have a case against Taylor Swift's influence on the NFL and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs?

Both decisions in the Super Bowl and in the game against the Jets have been widely criticized and there is some merit in that. Given that Sauce Gardner himself waded into the issue saying that had he been a fan of Taylor Swift, perhaps the call would have gone in his favor.

But it is entirely probable that such decisions are part of football and the Chiefs only get noticed because they take full advantage of such close calls. That is a point that was raised by Jason Kelce, who was on the losing side for the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He told his brother Travis Kelce on their podcast that he also agreed that referees should not get involved in such marginal calls.

Whatever be the case, Tyreek Hill missed out on last year's Super Bowl party with the Chiefs as he enjoyed life with the Miami Dolphins and he seems to be going hard against his former team.