Tyreek Hill isn’t going anywhere because he's under contract with the Miami Dolphins until 2026. For the 2024 season, he will earn a $19,665,000 base salary, a $100,000 workout bonus and $250,000 in miscellaneous bonuses.

However, the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL was also monitoring player movement as the legal tampering period for free agents started on March 11, two days before the 2024 league calendar starts.

After his squad agreed to terms with linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Hill had a series of tweets hinting at more signings to come, one of which read:

"More to come watch"

Brooks will transfer from the Seattle Seahawks to the Dolphins on a three-year deal worth up to $26.25 million. He's coming off a season with 111 tackles, five quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception.

However, the Dolphins are not done because they have agreed with former Tennessee Titans center Aaron Brewer a three-year, $21 million deal.

Last season, Pro Football Focus gave him a 71.6 overall grade and a 78.7 mark in run blocking. His presence could help unleash Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane from the backfield.

Tyreek Hill will be lining up with Jonnu Smith on offense after Miami agreed to give him a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

The Dolphins beef up their defense by bringing in linebackers Anthony Walker Jr and Shaquil Barrett on one-year deals.

These additions brought their cap space to $2.1 million. They must clear more space to sign their rookies from the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tyreek Hill lost some former teammates to free agency

While the Dolphins made some additions, other teams have acquired their former players.

The most notable of them is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins who joins the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year, $110 million contract.

Likewise, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins bid farewell to guard Robert Hunt, who agreed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Safety Brandon Jones joins the Denver Broncos on a three-year, $20 million contract, while Andrew Van Ginkel will sign a two-year, $20 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to clear $13.7 million in cap space, but he will remain without a team for 2024. After releasing him to clear $9.8 million in cap money, Miami won’t have linebacker Jerome Baker anymore.

Other notable Dolphins free agents include Cedrick Wilson, Connor Williams, Braxton Berrios, Isaiah Wynn, Chase Claypool and Eli Apple.