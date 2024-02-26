Tyreek Hill throws out open challenge to Jake Paul to kick off boxing career 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is contemplating picking up boxing after he retires from the NFL. And he wants to kick off his boxing career by facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Paul has taken the boxing world by storm, fighting former UFC fighters and influencers, and now faces pro boxers. Thus, he has gained popularity, and other athletes call him out to box.

The latest to call him out is Hill. He revealed on a podcast he wants to box Paul as he doesn't think 'The Problem Child' is perfect.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Just take it to the cage, bro," Hill said. "That's why I want to meet Dana White, I want to get in the cage. I want to get in the cage or I want to box ... I don't know, I think my first fight needs to be like Jake Paul or something like that. Yeah, bro. I don’t think [he’s tough]. I grew up boxing.”

Although Hill wants to box with Paul, it's unlikely they should fight. Tyreek still plays in the NFL, while the YouTuber looks to become a boxing world champion.

Tyreek Hill's NFL career

Tyreek Hill has finished his second season with the Miami Dolphins. He was arguably the best receiver in the NFL last season.

Hill ended the year with 19 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games. It was a dominant year for Hill, who was in his second year with Miami after being traded by Kansas City. It was a win-win situation for both teams.

"I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said, via KSHB 41. "Obviously, Tyreek's an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins, but I also think it benefited the Chiefs."

"The draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense, and I think this year we're seeing that it did indeed work out well. We've got a number of really talented young defensive players, many of whom were part of that trade."

In his first season with the Dolphins, Hill played in all 17 games, recording 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

Miami acquired Hill from the Chiefs for a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Following the trade, the WR signed a four-year, $120 million extension.