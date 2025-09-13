Tyreek Hill trade: Adam Schefter gives intriguing update on Dolphins WR's future in Miami

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's name continues to be in trade rumors, with the All-Pro wide receiver's future with Miami in the dark. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Miami received offers for Hill, however, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared contrasting reports on Saturday.

According to Schefter, Miami has not received any offers for the wide receiver despite interest from other teams. The ESPN insider also claimed that the Dolphins are not interested in trading Pro Bowler.

"To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter To date, the Dolphins haven’t received any calls from other teams interested in WR Tyreek Hill and they currently have no plans to trade him, per sources.

The Dolphins had a disastrous start to the season, losing 33-8 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Reports indicate that if the Dolphins continue the slide, Hill could be out of the door, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Sources say the Dolphins don’t have any plans right now to trade star receiver Tyreek Hill. But expect the phones to ring in Miami if the losses — and players-only meetings — continue."

Dianna Russini @DMRussini Sources say the Dolphins don’t have any plans right now to trade star receiver Tyreek Hill. But expect the phones to ring in Miami if the losses — and players-only meetings — continue.

Tyreek Hill continues to draw interest from teams after the Dolphins' disastrous start to the season

Several teams are reportedly interested in Tyreek Hill this season, with last year's Super Bowl runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs , among them. The Chiefs emerged as one of the strong contenders after wide receiver Xavier Worthy's shoulder injury.

Worthy dislocated his shoulder after his collision with teammate Travis Kelce during their Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are also without Rashee Rice, who is suspended for the first six weeks of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the other teams to have shown strong interest in Hill. However, the Steelers have reportedly not made any offers for the wide receiver, but things could change with Pittsburgh looking to win with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

