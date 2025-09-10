Tyreek Hill trade rumors: NFL insider weighs in on Chiefs reunion as Patrick Mahomes loses key targets

Tyreek Hill's name has been in trade rumors after the Kansas City Chiefs lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy to a shoulder injury during their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

The Chiefs' play looked dysfunctional after Worthy's early exit in Brazil, and Miami Marlins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been viewed as a potential replacement.

The rumors grew stronger after Hill was seen shouting at an assistant coach to vent his anger during Miami's abysmal 33-8 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler discussed Hill's potential reunion with the Chiefs in a story for ESPN on Wednesday. Fowler revealed that the Dolphins have rejected trade requests for Hill, but it could change if the team continues to spiral.

Fowler claimed the Chiefs could use the explosiveness of the former Super Bowl winner, especially with the team unable to field Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown together. The ESPN insider described a trade for Hill as a "low-hanging fruit" for the Chiefs.

Hill made his NFL debut with the Chiefs in 2016 after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the draft that year. He played six seasons for Kansas City, winning the Super Bowl in 2019.

Tyreek Hill's controversial comment from last season could turn into reality

The speculations around Tyreek Hill's future in Miami started after the Pro Bowl wide receiver commented on his stint with the team. After a 32-20 loss against the New York Jets, which eliminated Miami from playoff contention in January, Hill said:

"I don't even know, bruh. This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs," he said. "For me, I just have to do what's best for me and my family -- if that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm about to open up that door for myself ... I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to just be out there."

If the Dolphins fail to pick up the slack after their underwhelming showing in the season opener, Hill could be out of the door in the coming weeks.

