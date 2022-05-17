WATCH: Tyreek Hill turns down Tua Tagovailoa's offer to enter his house over hilarious reason

Tyreek Hill joined the Miami Dolphins this off-season as part of a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. It seems like him and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have been working on developing a relationship.

Hill went over to Tagovailoa's house and the two had an amusing experience once the receiver entered the property.

In his Snapchat story, the receiver records a funny reaction to how one of Tagovailoa’s big dogs scared him.

He captioned the video as, "Man Tua got a moose at his house and he want me to walk in no sir lol."

This is a good sign for Dolphins fans to see as the two are already working on their chemistry off the field. It's good to see a newly acquired player spending time with teammates, especially the one that will be throwing him the ball this season.

Recently, the Miami Dolphins Twitter page Tweeted a video of Tagovailoa throwing a deep ball to the receiver that went viral.

People were criticizing the quarterback, saying that he underthrew Hill in the video, despite completing a deep pass.

Hill responded with a tweet defending his teammate, saying, "Can ya'll chill, or nah? We talking about practice."

Tyreek Hill will be Tua Tagovailoa's number one receiver this season

Last season, the Dolphins finished 9-8 while almost making the playoffs. Despite having an incredible second half to the year, the Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores.

The Chiefs traded the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to the Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick, plus fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft,

Tagovailoa hasn't had a weapon in his entire career like Hill. Hill is a four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, and made the 2010s NFL All-Decade team. He has been one of the most explosive and dynamic receivers in the league since being drafted in 2016.

The Dolphins will have to compete against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, who both made the playoffs last season. The last team in the AFC East is the New York Jets. The Jets have had a torrid recent history, but after a very strong draft could be the surprise package this season.

It has been five years since Miami last saw playoff action, but they are optimistic that this year they could go far.

