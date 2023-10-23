Tyreek Hill finished the Miami Dolphins’ Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with 11 catches for 88 yards. Those are subpar numbers, considering he had 163 yards and a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers last week. Before that, he had 181 and a touchdown versus the New York Giants.

Through six games, Hill was on pace to gather 2,306 yards, making him the first wideout in league history to go past the 2000-yard mark. His totals against Philadelphia will decrease those estimates. However, it’s his touchdown celebration that caught the fans’ attention.

Will Tyreek Hill be fined for his touchdown celebration on Sunday Night Football?

The Miami Dolphins faced third-and-eight on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-yard line with less than a minute left in the first half. Tyreek Hill worked on James Bradberry’s man coverage by doing a stutter step before taking off.

That was enough to leave the All-Pro cornerback behind, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took notice. He threw the ball to Hill as Bradberry and Terrell Edmunds gave chase. But the All-Pro wide receiver was too fast for them as he caught the ball untouched in the end zone for a touchdown.

But after the score, Hill made a touchdown celebration that had one football fan commenting:

“That will be a fine of $50,000”

Another viewer chimed in:

“Wasn’t a very good fish impression”

Here are other reactions to whatever Tyreek Hill did after getting his seventh touchdown catch in the 2023 NFL season.

As shown in the video, Hill got help from Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. More importantly, that score placed them within striking distance of the Eagles, 17-10, at halftime.

However, it would have been a better celebration if Mike McDaniel’s crew sealed the Sunday Night Football contest with a victory. But after tying the game at 17 courtesy of a Jerome Baker pick-six, Philadelphia rattled off 14 unanswered to get back on the winning track.

Tyreek Hill declared getting 2,000 receiving yards in 2023 before the season started

Despite finishing 12 yards short of the century mark in Week 7, Hill is still on pace to gather 2,190 receiving yards this season. That number is based on his average of 128.8 yards per game after their loss to the Eagles.

He will fulfill his declaration in his It Needed To Be Said podcast during the offseason if he maintains this rate. He shared in a July 2023 episode:

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro. 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league, 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl, and we getting that. Believe that.”

The Super Bowl aspiration can only happen if the Dolphins defeat legitimate contenders. So far, their five victories were against teams with losing records after Week 7. But Tyreek Hill's quest to become the first NFL player to have 2,000 receiving yards in a season is very much alive.