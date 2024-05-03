Tyreek Hill issues warning for all NFL teams as Dolphins sign Odell Beckham Jr to one-year deal

Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million. The 31-year-old receiver played for the Baltimore Ravens last year and will now be seen alongside Tyreek Hill on the football field.

Hill was very excited after Beckham joined the Dolphins, and sent a message to the entire league after the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver's arrival. He said:

"It’s about to get ugly in Miami"

Not only Hill, but Jaylen Waddle was thrilled to see Beckham sign with the Dolphins. He also posted on X and said:

The Dolphins have a great offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniels, under whom the franchise has played great football. However, to become a perennial Super Bowl contender, they need more pieces, and the team will hope that Beckham Jr. will have a similar impact on them as he had on the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago.

In 14 games for the Ravens last year, Beckham had 35 receptions for 565 yards and scored three touchdowns while averaging 40.4 receiving yards per game.

Does Odell Beckham Jr's addition make Dolphins' offense the best in the league?

With the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., the Dolphins now have arguably the best WR trio in the league. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have terrorized defenses with their lightning speed over the past two seasons, and now Beckham Jr. can play as a slot receiver and capitalize in the open areas in the middle of the field.

The franchise also has Braxton Berrios, Malik Washington, and Jonnu Smith, along with running backs De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, who are all explosive players and will make a huge impact this upcoming season.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to sign a new deal soon, and he has a great group of players around him to play elite football with. As a result, he has a chance of winning the MVP award in the coming years if he plays at a consistent level throughout the season, which he hasn't been able to do in the past few seasons.

The Dolphins finished last season with a record of 11-6 and missed out on the AFC East title due to a late collapse. They failed to win a playoff game for the second year in a row, and now the pressure is on the quarterback as well as the head coach to deliver results in 2024.