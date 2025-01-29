Tyreek Hills' wife Keeta Vaccaro reveals learning 'French' for her daughter Capri

Just like most parents out there, Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta Vaccaro have certain dreams for their daughter, Capri. In fact, the couple has already started the preparations to fulfill one of those dreams. The two want their daughter Capri to speak multiple languages.

On Tuesday, Keeta Vaccaro organized a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, attracting a variety of questions. In one query, a fan asked Vaccaro if she speaks French. To this, Hill's better half revealed that she and Hill are learning to speak French because:

"We are learning. I want Capri to speak French, Spanish and English."

Keeta Vaccaro reveals learning 'French' for her daughter Capri (Image Source: Vaccaro/IG)

In her previous Instagram story, Keeta Vaccaro shared details about the ethnicity of her parents and wrote:

"My mom's black and dad's Italian."

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shared dietary changes she made due to her fear of 'heart problems'

There are many health restrictions for patients with heart problems, which they are required to maintain, for a healthy life. During the same Q&A session, Keeta Vaccaro claimed her fear of "heart problems" led to the elimination of any "pre-workout" supplement from her diet.

So, when a fan asked, "Do you drink a pre-workout?" Vaccaro replied:

"No, I used to drink Celsiuses, but I stopped due to heart problems I heard others having."

Moving forward in the Q&A session, considering she's a new mom herself, a fan asked Keeta Vaccaro to share her tips for women who are preparing to "give birth." Sharing her tips, Vaccaro wrote:

"Stay active and drink lots of water. I have a fitness program that I made during my pregnancy to keep my body tone."

While it's not clear when Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro first met, the two exchanged rings back in July 2021.

Almost two years later, Hill and Vaccaro decided to exchange vows and get married in an intimate ceremony in November 2023. Almost a year after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Capri, on Nov. 25, 2024. The two shared a joint Instagram post to break the happy news to the fans.

