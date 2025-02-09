"Ugliest outfit ever" - NFL fans brutally roast DeVonta Smith's pregame fit for Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, players for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are dressing to the nines arriving at the Caesars Superdome. However, not everyone received a positive response.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith arrived wearing an all-red suit.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

People took to social media and discussed how they felt about DeVonta Smith's choice of outfit.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Why do people act like these outfits look good? Bro looks like he's about to coach the Gryffandor quidditch team. I swear people with the most money have the worst fashion." One commenter responded to the NFL's post

Expand Tweet

"This isn't a winning outfit." One user commented on the post

People continued to give their two cents on his outfit.

"Why is he carrying a purse? It's so weird that a man would carry a purse." One person posted

Expand Tweet

"Dang. Looking at the NFL player outfits anymore tells me my grandma was way ahead of the game." Someone else replied on the post

While fashion is highly subjective, it appears that people are not fans of what Smith chose to wear before putting on the Philadelphia Eagles uniform.

What should we expect out of DeVonta Smith in Super Bowl 59?

DeVonta Smith is going to be one of the key pieces for the Philadelphia Eagles if they are going to their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be focused on slowing down running back Saquon Barkley as well as wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Smith's production will be underrated in this Philly offense because he's the fourth or fifth person that the Chiefs are going to focus on slowing down. He has been the best wide receiver in terms of production for the Eagles in this postseason run with 12 catches on 12 targets for 121 yards (10.1 yards per reception) but is still trying to find the end zone.

Expect to see Smith find the end zone as well as get a handful of targets in this game to open up the playbook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.