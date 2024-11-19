Ryan Clark might need a new fashion designer.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing the Houston Texans in the final game of the Week 11 of the NFL season. The two teams are in different stratospheres in 2024, with the Texans leading their division, while the Cowboys have a 3-6 record and have lost their franchise quarterback for the season.

ESPN has held the rights to Monday Night Football games for a long time, and Ryan Clark is part of the network's pregame coverage. The former NFL safety, who won a Super Bowl and made the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a key feature for their NFL shows.

Prior to Monday's game, however, Clark became a laughing stock for the fans. As part of the Cowboys-Texans coverage, the analyst wore a suit that had NFL fans absolutely smashing his outfit on Twitter:

"So it definitely looks like he should do the coin toss," joked one fan.

"Designer didn’t have enough material to finish either one of the jackets he was working on and came up with this," another said.

"Think both would look good if whole. Not a fan of the half and half. But I’m also not a fashion guy," was a third opinion.

Ryan Clark shares concern about Lamar Jackson after Ravens loss to Steelers

With his former team registering an excellent win against Baltimore on Sunday, the former safety feels a bit concerned with the Ravens' chances during the postseason. According to the ESPN analyst, when the stakes get higher, Lamar Jackson's level drops:

“It’s when he plays his biggest team rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his biggest individual rival, Patrick Mahomes, that he stops being Lamar Jackson, sometimes”

He also cited Josh Allen as an example. The Buffalo Bills quarterback made the most important play of Sunday's win against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs when he took off for a late fourth-down touchdown run. Clark said that, while Allen was a difference maker against Mahomes, Jackson usually doesn't do the same.

The Steelers currently hold a four-game win streak over the Ravens, and with Sunday's win, they are now one-and-a-half games ahead in the AFC North.

