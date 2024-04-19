Brett Favre outraged over details of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ case in Senate trial

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is outraged over Alejandro Mayorkas' trial.

Mayorkas was on trial over possible impeachment as the Republicans argued the Homeland Security Secretary did not properly enforce immigration laws. The Republicans also argued that he made false statements to Congress saying that the border was secure.

The Republicans claimed that Mayorkas violated several immigration laws, but mainly the failure to detain illegal immigrants. The party accused Mayorkas and Joe Biden of disregarding federal laws by releasing asylum-seekers into the country and allowing more than 1 million to enter.

However, the trial lasted just three hours, as the Senate rejected the impeachment charges.

The Senate's 51-member Democratic majority voted to dismiss both charges as unconstitutional, outvoting the Republican's 49 votes.

"Unacceptable," Favre wrote.

Favre was not pleased with the Senate's ruling in the trial of Mayorkas, as the Democrats' majority quickly ended the trial.

Brett Favre ordered to pay back money from Temporary Assistance

Brett Favre also had his only legal trouble recently, as the Hall of Fame quarterback was ordered to pay back the $1.1 million he previously received in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds.

Favre reportedly funded a volleyball court at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi. However, text messages came out showing Favre pushing for public money and ultimately receiving $5 million in TANF funds to build the volleyball court.

It was also revealed that Favre was paid $1.1 million from TANF funds for speeches, which the quarterback reportedly never attended. Favre has since paid the money back, but the auditor, Shad White, wanted the QB to pay $228,000 in interest.

“It boggles the mind that Mr. Favre could imagine he is entitled to the equivalent of an interest-free loan of $1.1 million in taxpayer money, especially money intended for the benefit of the poor,” Auditor Shad White said in a statement Monday, via AP.

Currently, no criminal charges have been laid against Favre in this case.

As for his NFL career, Favre retired from the NFL after the 2010 season. Favre was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and he is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Brett Favre finished his NFL career throwing for 71,838 yards, 508 touchdowns and 336 interceptions, as he played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.