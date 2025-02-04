"Unbelievable" - Falcons fans have their say over Kirk Cousins' eyebrow-raising revelation

Kirk Cousins has finally revealed a secret about the Falcons' tough season. On "Good Morning Football," the quarterback admitted hurting his right shoulder and elbow during the Falcons’ Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. That game started Atlanta's four-game losing streak.

Fans were shocked by the news and reacted on X.

"Unbelievable. Had he spoke up and been sat, he may still have a job here," one fan tweeted.

"I KNEW IT, I KNEW HE WAS HURT," another tweeted.

"Whole season could've been different if he had just come out and said something," a fan tweeted.

In Week 18, the Saints defeated the Falcons 20–17. Subsequently, the Falcons had a hard time recovering in the following weeks.

Cousins was playing when he shouldn’t have.

Cousins joined the Falcons in March with a $180 million contract.

His season has had highs and lows. In Week 5, he set a new Falcons record with 509 passing yards. But as the season continued, he threw more interceptions, and losses piled up. By the end of the season, coach Raheem Morris replaced him with rookie Michael Penix Jr. and benched Cousins.

Possible landing spots for Kirk Cousins in 2025

Even though Kirk Cousins signed a big $180 million deal less than a year ago, his time with the Falcons didn't go as planned. The team chose rookie Michael Penix Jr. over him. However, Cousins says he still has good football left to play.

"My focus now is on getting healthy. I’m not helping any team if I’m not feeling right,” Cousins said in an interview with CBS Sports.

As analyzed by CBS Sports, Kirk Cousins' possible landing spots are:

Seattle Seahawks: QB Geno Smith’s play hasn’t been as strong. Thus, the team could cut Smith to save money. In that case, Kirl Cousins could be a good and affordable option.

Tennessee Titans: The team might move on from rookie QB Will Levis. If they do, the Titans have the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, they could also bring in an experienced quarterback like Kirk Cousins to help them for some time.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints could need a new quarterback if they release Derek Carr. Cousins could be a stable choice for a team that still has strong players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. He could help the team stay competitive in their division.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts are rebuilding but may want a steady leader to help guide the team. With a good supporting cast, including running back Jonathan Taylor, Cousins could provide the stability the team needs.

Cleveland Browns: Cousins could reunite with coach Kevin Stefanski, who coached him in Minnesota. The Browns need stability at quarterback since Deshaun Watson’s health is uncertain. With a strong defense and weapons like Jerry Jeudy, Cousins could be the piece the Browns need to get back on track.

