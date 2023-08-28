‘Uncle’ Russell Wilson, ‘aunt’ Ciara send Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalie an adorable gesture for her special day

Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara Wilson, supported the oldest daughter of the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant, on her special day.

After the untimely death of Kobe, his wife, Vanessa, and daughter, Natalie, held a strong front and overcame their unfortunate situation. Now, Natalie, the volleyball player, will start her junior year of college. Hence, to wish her well and celebrate this new milestone, the Wilsons sent her a bouquet with a note that read:

"Nani, We hope you had the best first day of school. We are so proud of you as you enter your junior year. Rock it girl. Go Nani go! Love, Uncle Russ & Auntie Ci."

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's Instagram Story (@dangerusswilson)

Natalie was grateful for their wishes and replied by writing:

"Thank you so so much Auntie @ciara & Uncle @dangerusswilson."

The story was then reshared by Russell Wilson on his Instagram account.

Despite Russell Wilson and Sean Payton's victory against the Rams, fans do not trust the QB's football prowess

Amid lofty anticipations, the Denver Broncos embarked on the previous season, only to conclude with a deflating 5-12 record that belied their initial aspirations. This disappointing outcome led to the dismissal of Nathaniel Hackett from his coaching role, subsequently paving the way for the appointment of the seasoned Sean Payton as the new head coach.

In a promising twist, the Broncos wrapped up their preseason journey on a triumphant note, overwhelming the Rams with a commanding score of 41-0.

However, fans are skeptical of the hype around Russell Wilson and Sean Payton despite the Broncos' blowout win in the preseason as they've seen similar expectations for the team in the past, only to be disappointed. Additionally, Wilson had a difficult season last year with low numbers in touchdowns and completion percentage, leading to doubts about his ability to lead the team to success.

Payton, although a successful coach, has yet to prove himself with the Broncos, and fans are cautious about buying into the hype until they see consistent results during the regular season.

