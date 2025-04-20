"Undersized and doesn't throw the ball quickly" - NFL analyst ranks Shedeur Sanders as #32 prospect in 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players entering this year's NFL draft. While many believe that Sanders will be a top-10 pick, ESPN's Jeff Legwold doesn't believe that the Colorado star is among the top 10 prospects this year.

On Sunday, Legwold shared a list of his top 100 prospects in this year's draft and ranked Sanders at No. 32. The analyst also suggested that the 6'1", 212-pound quarterback's stature might not allow him to flourish in the big league.

While Legwold praised Sanders' movement and passing accuracy, he also pointed out that the CU star takes too much time before releasing his throws, which saw him become one of the most sacked QBs during his two years at Colorado.

"When he sets his feet in a clean pocket, Sanders shows the best mechanics and accuracy of any quarterback in this draft. His 71.8% completion rate in two seasons at Colorado is an FBS career record. But he is undersized and doesn't throw the ball quickly, which partially explains why he took an FBS-leading 94 sacks the past two seasons." Legwold wrote in his column for ESPN.

In his final collegiate season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL draft with a handful of teams looking to take a quarterback in the first round.

Shedeur Sanders thanks CU after retiring his No. 2 Colorado jersey

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey was retired at Folsom Field on Saturday, as part of the festivities ahead of CU's spring football game. The QB then posted a thankful message for the program on Instagram, while sharing pictures from his special day.

"𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌 𝒚𝒐𝒖 @cubuffs 𝒇𝒂𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒕 𝒘𝒂𝒔 𝑷𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒈. #𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒚," Sanders wrote in his IG caption.

Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021. He played two seasons with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

Across two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for eight TDs across 24 games.

