"Undisciplined, ill-prepared, poorly coached": Jets insider goes off on Aaron Glenn after crushing loss to Dolphins on MNF

Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets are slowly taking on a losing identity, as has been the case with the franchise since most fans can remember. They suffered their fourth loss of the season versus the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in quarterback Justin Fields's return.The game ended with a respectable score and some exciting highlights. But a winning identity isn't found in close losses and flashy plays. The bottom line remains: any spectacle the Jets put up is worth nothing without proper numbers in the winning column.Jets insider Connor Hughes spoke in depth about the team's shortcomings after its Monday Night Football loss to the Dolphins. He posted his comments on X, captioning the post:&quot;The #Jets, a winless month into this season, have an identity ... Undisciplined, ill-prepared, poorly coached. They find ways to lose ... Glenn’s screams were heard after the game. No reason to believe anyone was listening until things change.&quot;He dived into various factors that add up to New York's losing identity.&quot;Identity,&quot; he said. &quot;That's such a buzzword in the NFL. Teams want to find one, carry one, cultivate one throughout the season. Four games into 2025, the Jets have theirs. They are ill-prepared, they are undisciplined, and because of those two characteristics, you can say that this team is poorly coached.&quot;The Jets were constantly playing from behind, as they didn't lead even once against the Dolphins.Connor Hughes dives deeper into the Jets' problemsConnor Hughes zeroed in on the minor aspects under the hood of the failing Jets. He said he talked to a Jets player after the loss on Monday night, and the player continuously claimed that the Dolphins weren't better than them. However, New York committed numerous unforced errors that ended up sinking them.Jets running back Breece Hall summarized the team's habit, saying,&quot;We watch other teams shoot themselves in the foot, and then we come back and shoot ourselves in the head.&quot;Hughes highlighted the preseason theme of how this year was supposed to be a different year for the Jets under Glenn. However, despite a loaded roster on both sides of the ball, their game isn't coming together like they need it to.New York will host a solid Dallas Cowboys team in Week 5, and it remains to be seen whether the Jets can keep up with Brian Schottenheimer's offense.