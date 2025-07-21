  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Karlaftis
  • “Unlimited cap space glitch” “Dudes a beast”: NFL fans split as Chiefs lock George Karlaftis with $93,000,000 contract extension

“Unlimited cap space glitch” “Dudes a beast”: NFL fans split as Chiefs lock George Karlaftis with $93,000,000 contract extension

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 21, 2025 13:57 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NFL fans split as Chiefs lock George Karlaftis with $93,000,000 contract extension - Source: Imagn

NFL fans are torn on the Kansas City Chiefs' extension of star pass rusher George Karlafits.

Ad

The Chiefs signed Karlaftis to a four-year, $93M extension with $62M guaranteed. Kansas City picked Karlaftis with the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been an impact player for the Chiefs' defense.

After his signings, NFL fans were torn on the deal as many think it's a great signing.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Dudes a beast," a fan wrote.
"Everyone saying overpay but I think it’s a steal tbh," a fan added.

However, some fans believe Karlaftis isn't worth nearly $100 million and it's a waste of money for the Chiefs.

Ad
"Unlimited cap space glitch," a fan added.
"OVERPAY LMFAO," a fan wrote.

It's clear that many NFL fans are torn on Karlaftis' extension with the Chiefs.

Ad
"he always steps up in the playoffs and he’s arguable the best edge in the league in defending the run. couple that with a guaranteed 8-10 sacks a year and it’s about where he should be," a fan wrote.
"Where are we getting all this money from wtf," a fan added.

Karlaftis recorded 8 sacks last season, and in three years, he has 24.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Ad

Chiefs coach thrilled George Karlaftis signed an extension

George Karlaftis has been an impact pass rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Andy Reid is thrilled that a deal got done.

After the extension got done, Reid spoke to the media and said Karlaftis is a relentless player and does everything the right way.

“That’s a great thing,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Sunday press conference of Karlaftis’ extension, via NBC Sports. “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there.
Ad
“He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George,” Reid added. “He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them. Very well respected that way.”

The Chiefs will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications