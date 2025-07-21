“Unlimited cap space glitch” “Dudes a beast”: NFL fans split as Chiefs lock George Karlaftis with $93,000,000 contract extension

NFL fans are torn on the Kansas City Chiefs' extension of star pass rusher George Karlafits.The Chiefs signed Karlaftis to a four-year, $93M extension with $62M guaranteed. Kansas City picked Karlaftis with the 30th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has been an impact player for the Chiefs' defense.After his signings, NFL fans were torn on the deal as many think it's a great signing.&quot;Dudes a beast,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Everyone saying overpay but I think it’s a steal tbh,&quot; a fan added.However, some fans believe Karlaftis isn't worth nearly $100 million and it's a waste of money for the Chiefs.&quot;Unlimited cap space glitch,&quot; a fan added.&quot;OVERPAY LMFAO,&quot; a fan wrote.It's clear that many NFL fans are torn on Karlaftis' extension with the Chiefs.&quot;he always steps up in the playoffs and he’s arguable the best edge in the league in defending the run. couple that with a guaranteed 8-10 sacks a year and it’s about where he should be,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Where are we getting all this money from wtf,&quot; a fan added.Karlaftis recorded 8 sacks last season, and in three years, he has 24.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.Chiefs coach thrilled George Karlaftis signed an extensionGeorge Karlaftis has been an impact pass rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Andy Reid is thrilled that a deal got done.After the extension got done, Reid spoke to the media and said Karlaftis is a relentless player and does everything the right way.“That’s a great thing,” head coach Andy Reid said in his Sunday press conference of Karlaftis’ extension, via NBC Sports. “And he’s a heck of a player, and he’s done a great job here, and he’s profited from that. Our team also profits from him being around, so it’s a win-win there.“He is a relentless player, I mean that’s what you get with George,” Reid added. “He’s smart; relentless. You can trust and know that he is reliable, so you can trust that he is going to be there and do the right things and go 100 miles an hour doing them. Very well respected that way.”The Chiefs will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.