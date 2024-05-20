  • NFL
  "Unproblematic queen": NFL fans compare Kylie Kelce's commencement speech to Harrison Butker's comments at Benedictine College

"Unproblematic queen": NFL fans compare Kylie Kelce's commencement speech to Harrison Butker's comments at Benedictine College

By Devika Pawar
Modified May 22, 2024 09:51 GMT
NFL fans compare Kylie Kelce
NFL fans compare Kylie Kelce's commencement speech to Harrison Butker's comments at Benedictine College

Kylie Kelce, nicknamed "People's Princess of Philadelphia," returned to her alma mater for a commencement speech on Sunday. With Cabrini University celebrating its last graduating class, this was an important moment for the university as well as Kylie.

She focused on the graduating class, admitting to her privilege while asking students to find their path and channel their enthusiasm into change.

“My husband, Jason Kelce, is known for giving some pretty Earth-shattering speeches. He did not help me with writing my words today, so lower those expectations," Kylie joked as she spoke to the crowd.

Fans, of course, were impressed with Kylie's words and advice. There was some comparison to Harrison Butker. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker was at Benedictine College earlier this month and faced backlash for his comments about women and the LGBTQ+ community.

"Unproblematic queen," one user wrote.

Another fan, referring to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's teammate Butker, added:

"Her BIL's teammate could take some lessons from the kind, intelligent, hard-working Mrs. Kelce on what (and what not) to say in a commencement address."
"And she didn’t condemn others or spew hate - how refreshing!" one user added.
"That’s how you do it!" one fan wrote.

Many were clear about their comparison, mentioning that Harrison Butker needs to take lessons from Kylie.

"Imagine speaking at a private Catholic university and not making a bunch of asinine comments, but instead giving a positive, uplifting message in honor of their graduation," one fan wrote.
"Take notes [Harrison Butker]," another user said.

One fan even referred to it as the 'better' speech:

"A much better commencement speech!"

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder called out Harrison Butker over commencement speech controversy

As mentioned, Harrison Butker has been at the receiving end of backlash after his commencement speech. Many Chiefs fans and celebrities have called him out, asking Butker to do his research before speaking to a graduating crowd.

Eddie Vedder, who was at MGM Grand for a concert, made sure Butker knew of his opinion.

"You see the kicker doesn’t have the pads because he doesn’t tackle anybody or get tackled — but he started telling men, ‘Don’t forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine. Don’t lose your masculinity.’ The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a f—king p**sy," Vedder said.

The NFL has also made its stance clear in a statement. The league's Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer, Jonathan Beane, mentioned that Butker's views are not backed by the league, emphasizing that the Chiefs kicker spoke during his time.

