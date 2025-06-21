“Unretire and get one more”: NFL fans react as Tom Brady’s trophy toss to Gronk ends with broken Lombardi

Tom Brady isn't called the GOAT for nothing. The former New England Patriots quarterback won seven Super Bowls and broke almost every record there is in the league.

It can be argued that the man who helped Brady the most in doing so was Rob Gronkowski. The duo has played 11 seasons together and won four Lombardi Trophies; three with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady and Gronk have formed an unbreakable bond that is still going strong even after the two have retired from Pro Football. Recently, the GOAT and his favorite tight end attended the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York. While Brady was dressed casually, Gronk showed up decked out in his old Patriots uniform.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two future NFL Hall of Famers then put on a show for the fans.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady and Gronkowski started playing ball, but with an actual Lombardi. The former Bucs QB tossed the trophy to Gronk. However, as the veteran TE caught the silverware, it broke into two pieces. This hilarious incident found its way to social media.

Check out the reel below:

Fans loved seeing the two interact in such a fashion and accidentally break a Super Bowl trophy. They flooded the comments section of the post. Some wrote that the two can just win another one if they unretire. While others pointed out how Gronk caught the actual football rather than the trophy.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Screenshot of the fans' comments (Image credits: Instagram)

Tom Brady failed to recognize Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had a fun-filled day at the NY Fanatics Fest. Before the two broke a Lombardi Trophy, the GOAT had a fun task. He was asked to identify his long-time friend. However, it wasn't as easy as it sounds. Brady was told to do so in a room filled with around 20 people dressed up as Gronk.

The veteran QB was awestruck at first, but then he tried his best to narrow down the field. However, despite his best effort, Brady failed to identify the real Gronk.

Check out the video below:

While the two had a lot of fun at the Fanatics Fest, fans still miss seeing them on the gridiron. While there is nothing much left for them to do in the NFL, some still wonder if they can unretire for a short run; that is something that Tom Brady is a little familiar with.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.