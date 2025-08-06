"Until eyes are blooshot"- Mitch Morse shares his blunt take hours after NFL suspends ammonia inhalants and smelling salts following 2024 FDA warning

The NFL has decided to ban ammonia inhalants and smelling salts. The decision has received a mixed reaction from the fans and players alike. The latest to comment on the matter is former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Mitch Morse.

Ad

The league sent out a memo stating that in 2024, the FDA issued a warning to the companies that produce ammonia inhalants and to their consumers due to a lack of evidence supporting the safety of their use. The FDA also noted that they could potentially have negative effects, and therefore, the NFL's Head, Neck and Spine Committee has suspended any use of AIs and smelling salts.

Morse reacted to the step taken by the league. The retired NFL star uploaded a Barstool Sports post on his story and wrote:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Most of the team huffs these until their eyes are bloodshot ... it's part of the game!"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A screenshot of Mitch Morse's story. [Image credits: Instagram]

Mitch Morse announced his retirement earlier this year. The star offensive lineman spent 10 years in the NFL while playing for teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jaguars.

Ad

49ers' star TE George Kittle reacts to the NFL banning the use of ammonia inhalants and smelling salts

One of the players who did not like the NFL's decision to ban ammonia inhalants and smelling salts was 49ers tight end George Kittle. The TE crashed his teammate Fred Warner's interview on Tuesday to air his grievances.

Ad

"I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," Kittle said. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day."

The 49ers' star tight end also joked about considering retirement. He said:

"I considered retirement. We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest."

It will be interesting to see if Kittle and other players negotiates a middle ground with the NFL on this matter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.