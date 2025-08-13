  • home icon
  "Until it's perfect, it's not done well enough": Bo Nix gets brutally honest after Broncos training session

"Until it's perfect, it's not done well enough": Bo Nix gets brutally honest after Broncos training session

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 13, 2025 13:13 GMT
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is happy with how the team is looking, but knows the team still has more work to do.

The Broncos made the playoffs last season but were blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. As training camp continues, Nix wasn't a fan of the team's latest practice, as he believes they still need to get better.

"I like the narrative that we had good practice but I wasn't necessarily too excited with it today but that's you know problems," Nix said on Up & Adams. "I felt like I starting from me the energy could have been better today but you know I just got to do my job better and you know until it's perfect it's not done well enough...
"We got a good football team but we don't want to just be talk. We're going to hear that enough. We want to go out there and be a good football team. So it doesn't happen by accident," Nix added.

Nix knows that if Denver is going to make a deep run this season, the team will need to take another step.

But the quarterback is looking to get better every single day to help the Broncos be a team to beat this season.

Bo Nix wasn't pleased with his preseason game

Bo Nix played in Denver's first preseason game, but he struggled early on.

Nix went 6-for-11 for 31 yards and didn't throw a touchdown, as he was frustrated by his performance.

“It’s a different evaluation, but I still evaluate pretty tough,” Nix said of grading his own performance in a preseason game, via Athlon Sports. “There’s some things you can’t quite control in a preseason game. A lot you don’t really know going into it. My favorite part of the preseason is just reacting to what you get. A lot of times in a game, you’ve got to react because it’s not something you’ve prepared for.
“So that’s really how you treat the preseason, is you get out there, see things, react how you would on a play, and take the ball where your eyes lead you. It’s not always going to be planned, and you’re not always going to be prepared for the look.”

Broncos coach Sean Payton, meanwhile, says he was disappointed with the starters in the first preseason game and wants to see more from them.

Denver opens its season on Sept. 7 at home against the Titans.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

