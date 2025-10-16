  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "A lot of these rules are bullsh*t": Micah Parsons calls out NFL’s “one-sided” officiating in fiery rant

"A lot of these rules are bullsh*t": Micah Parsons calls out NFL’s “one-sided” officiating in fiery rant

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 16, 2025 22:27 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
"A lot of these rules are bullsh*t": Micah Parsons calls out NFL’s “one-sided” officiating in fiery rant (Credit: IMAGN)

Micah Parsons sent a strong message to the NFL over the lack of calls to protect defensive players, as opposed to the other side of the ball. The Green Bay Packers star shared his frustration with the officiating he has been subjected to in recent games.

Ad

Talking with reporters on Thursday, Parsons argued that the current officiating is one-sided, and the referees give different treatment to offensive players. In contrast, defensive players receive a lot of punishment that is often overlooked.

"We put so much emphasis on protecting the offense. Protect the defense," Parsons said. "A guy could be trying to catch the ball and you make a defensive player so he doesn't catch it, and it's targeting. It's a flag now. But a defensive end could be rushing and engaged with another player, and a guy could come blow his ribs out. We're not considered defenseless.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"But like we said, it's an offensive league. I think a lot of the rules are bulls**t. A guy damn near hurt Van Ness last week. Like, what are we doing? If you're going to say it's about protecting the players, then protect all players. Don't just protect one side of the ball. I don't mind guys chipping from the outside, but like running backs want to come and sneak players while we're engaged with offensive linemen. That's complete bulls**t. That's not good football. That's not safe football if that's what they want to preach."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Micah Parsons had an 11-game stretch in which he didn't get a holding call last season. The Packers' opponents have been called for holding five times this year, which has frustrated everybody within the franchise.

Matt LaFleur said he plans to talk with referees before Cardinals game amid Micah Parsons' frustrations

Packers coach Matt LaFleur echoed the sentiment of frustration within the franchise, as they consider that referees have missed multiple holding penalties against Micah Parsons. LaFleur announced he would have a chat with refs before the Arizona Cardinals duel on Sunday.

Ad
“That’s definitely going to be a conversation pregame,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Ad

The Packers are back in the conversation as one of the best teams in the NFL. They have played at a high level, but some consider they haven't been given a fair whistle.

Green Bay will visit State Farm Stadium in Week 7, hoping to improve to 4-1-1 with a win.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications