"A lot of these rules are bullsh*t": Micah Parsons calls out NFL’s “one-sided” officiating in fiery rant

Micah Parsons sent a strong message to the NFL over the lack of calls to protect defensive players, as opposed to the other side of the ball. The Green Bay Packers star shared his frustration with the officiating he has been subjected to in recent games.Talking with reporters on Thursday, Parsons argued that the current officiating is one-sided, and the referees give different treatment to offensive players. In contrast, defensive players receive a lot of punishment that is often overlooked.&quot;We put so much emphasis on protecting the offense. Protect the defense,&quot; Parsons said. &quot;A guy could be trying to catch the ball and you make a defensive player so he doesn't catch it, and it's targeting. It's a flag now. But a defensive end could be rushing and engaged with another player, and a guy could come blow his ribs out. We're not considered defenseless. &quot;But like we said, it's an offensive league. I think a lot of the rules are bulls**t. A guy damn near hurt Van Ness last week. Like, what are we doing? If you're going to say it's about protecting the players, then protect all players. Don't just protect one side of the ball. I don't mind guys chipping from the outside, but like running backs want to come and sneak players while we're engaged with offensive linemen. That's complete bulls**t. That's not good football. That's not safe football if that's what they want to preach.&quot;Micah Parsons had an 11-game stretch in which he didn't get a holding call last season. The Packers' opponents have been called for holding five times this year, which has frustrated everybody within the franchise.Matt LaFleur said he plans to talk with referees before Cardinals game amid Micah Parsons' frustrationsPackers coach Matt LaFleur echoed the sentiment of frustration within the franchise, as they consider that referees have missed multiple holding penalties against Micah Parsons. LaFleur announced he would have a chat with refs before the Arizona Cardinals duel on Sunday.“That’s definitely going to be a conversation pregame,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.The Packers are back in the conversation as one of the best teams in the NFL. They have played at a high level, but some consider they haven't been given a fair whistle. Green Bay will visit State Farm Stadium in Week 7, hoping to improve to 4-1-1 with a win.