"He done ruined it for your entire culture" - Stephen A. Smith says college HCs won’t get NFL jobs after Urban Meyer debacle  

New shocking allegations against former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer surfaced Monday in an article that was printed in The Athletic.

Jaguar officials and players said that working with Urban Meyer was one of the worst experiences they have ever had.

Urban Meyer was not only rude towards players and officials, he apparently didn't even do scouting reports on teams and their players. How bad was it? Urban Meyer reportedly had no idea who the L.A. Rams' Aaron Donald was.

Mina Kimes @minakimes I know we’re getting jokes off about Urban Meyer and the Aaron Donald thing (which, fair) but holy smokes this part is offensive as hell theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… I know we’re getting jokes off about Urban Meyer and the Aaron Donald thing (which, fair) but holy smokes this part is offensive as hell theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… https://t.co/AeXwhvdmTK

Stephen A. Smith says Meyer's experience with the Jaguars may hurt other former college football coaches from receiving jobs in the NFL. The ESPN analyst said:

“What Urban Meyer has done is now ruined it for any superstar college football coach hoping to be on the NFL level. So you can stay in college. If you have never been at the pro level. And you are an elite college football coach hoping to land an NFL job? It’s over. Urban Meyer has done ruined it for your entire culture. Because this man thought that he could get away with it."

Stephen A. even questions how Meyer was able to get away with this behavior over the years:

"Now here's the real question and it's a facetious one. It’s a rhetorical one. If Urban Meyer thought he could get away with this stuff on the NFL level. What was he doing in college? What was he doing? Where he really did have that power. Do you understand, Marcus? Everything that Urban Meyer was accused of? Do you understand that there's no way he would lose his job in college football if those things came to light? He’d still keep his job in college football."

Many people are asking the same question: How and why was Urban Meyer able to get away with such behavior over the years?

Why Urban Meyer was allowed to get away with his bad behavior

Urban Meyer has been allowed to get away with his tyranny over the years because he is a winner.

The Athletic @TheAthletic

Deebo Samuel

Jamal Adams

Aaron Donald



"Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams? I’m hearing he might be a problem for us."

theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… Multiple sources told The Athletic that former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was unfamiliar with star players around the NFL, includingDeebo SamuelJamal AdamsAaron Donald"Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams? I’m hearing he might be a problem for us." Multiple sources told The Athletic that former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was unfamiliar with star players around the NFL, including◽️ Deebo Samuel◽️ Jamal Adams◽️ Aaron Donald"Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams? I’m hearing he might be a problem for us."theathletic.com/3190484/2022/0… https://t.co/oJgcA3c4DS

He won two national championships at the University of Florida and one at Ohio State. When he stepped down at Ohio State, despite reports of him supporting an assistant who had domestic violence issues and then lying about it, Meyer was still one of the hottest names in college football. Every major program looking for a head coach wanted to hire him. But his stint in the NFL has probably done irreparable damage to his reputation.

No one is going to want to take a chance on a guy with this much baggage.

It will also make NFL teams more cautious about taking a chance on another college head coach despite the fact that there have been several successful college football coaches who have successful in the NFL like Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh.

But Urban Meyer's bad behavior has set college coaches back a long way.

