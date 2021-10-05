Urban Meyer's conduct inexcusable - Jaguars owner Shad Khan fires warning to HC

Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach Urban Meyer was captured in a video posted to social media this weekend in what could be portrayed as inappropriate behavior against the husband, father and grandfather. What also makes it even worse is that as an NFL head coach and a well-known football figure, Meyer should understand that he will constantly be in the spotlight. Thanks to technology being what it is, Meyer finds himself in a rather uncomfortable position.

The younger female in the video was not Meyer's wife, Shelley, who herself tweeted earlier in the night that she was home with the grandchildren. Meyer apologized and said he was sorry for his actions and how they affected his loved ones and the Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan responds to Urban Meyer accusations

On Monday morning, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement regarding the current Urban Meyer situation. Khan stated that Meyer's actions were 'inexcusable' and went on to say that he had spoken with him about the video and his conduct.

Khan went on to say that he would keep the full details of the conversation between him and Urban Meyer confidential. Khan also said that Urban Meyer has to regain the trust of the entire Jacksonville Jaguars organization. Read the full statement released by Shad Khan here:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Statement from earlier today from Jags’ owner Shad Khan, who called HC Urban Meyer’s conduct last weekend “inexcusable.” Statement from earlier today from Jags’ owner Shad Khan, who called HC Urban Meyer’s conduct last weekend “inexcusable.” https://t.co/cknl6Zf3Sh

Those comments, along with Meyer's apology and the video itself, would prove that Urban Meyer is in some hot water. There are even rumors (according to NFL analyst Michael Silver) that a player on the Jacksonville Jaguars team has said that Meyer doesn't have any credibility in the locker room.

Now, the question remains on how long Shad Khan will give Urban Meyer to right his wrongs? The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 0-4 to start the season.

There is a lot of work to be done on offense and defense and it would be assumed that Shad Khan would probably rather Urban Meyer focus on getting the team their first win this season than be caught up in a controversy.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE You can't lie to an NFL locker room.."The players have to trust you & I think Urban Meyer has lost their trust" ~ @mlombardiNFL You can't lie to an NFL locker room.."The players have to trust you & I think Urban Meyer has lost their trust" ~@mlombardiNFL #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/BUgpxka7yX

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans this upcoming week. Will Shad Khan give Urban Meyer one more opportunity to get the Jags a win or will he let him finish the season?

A team that has had so many issues with coaching and quarterbacks, Khan may allow Meyer to finish the season and then re-evaluate, but Meyer is definitely on a short leash when it comes to his conduct on and off the field.

