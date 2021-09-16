Jaguars HC Urban Meyer's stern response to USC coaching job rumors 

Urban Meyer quelled rumors linking him with the vacant USC head coaching job. The Meyer era in Jacksonville has had a nightmare start. A rocky offseason has become a shaky regular season.

The Jags were trounced by a Houston Texans side that also endured a dreadful offseason. The defeat raised alarm bells, and there was a storm brewing in Florida.

People immediately linked Meyer with the USC job after the university decided to fire head coach Clay Helton. The job is one of the blue riband positions in the college game.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Sources: Urban Meyer considering resigning as head coach of Jaguars, saying his “heart’s just not in it” Sources: Urban Meyer considering resigning as head coach of Jaguars, saying his “heart’s just not in it”

But the serial collegiate winner moved quickly to quash the story. Meyer shut down any questions regarding the USC job.

Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer asked about possible interest in the USC opening: “There’s no chance. I’m here and committed to trying to build this organization.” #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer asked about possible interest in the USC opening: “There’s no chance. I’m here and committed to trying to build this organization.”

Urban Meyer committed to Jaguars

Eric Bienemy is now the heavy favorite to take the USC job. The Chiefs offensive coordinator has built an impressive CV in Kansas City and is deserving of a head coaching role.

For Meyer, his focus is the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the Jags hired Meyer, many in the NFL world applauded the franchise as they landed one of the premier coaching names from the college game.

Meyer got carte blanche to build his coaching staff and the power to structure the organization. The pressure is on. There is even talk that Meyer's NFL experience might be a one-and-done season.

The command in Meyer's voice at today's press conference suggests that he wants to stay in Jacksonville. Indeed, as a winner, Meyer won't want to leave the NFL humbled and humiliated.

Meyer is used to the pressure. Leading Ohio State and Florida pushed head coaches to the limit. Meyer knew that when he accepted both jobs and came through tricky spells to enjoy significant success. He knows how to come through painful moments.

The Jags suffered a damaging defeat against the Texans. They must rebound in Week 2. Urban Meyer is staying in the NFL for now. Results will determine how extended his stay in Duval County will be.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar