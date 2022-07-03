"Says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB" - US Open's Twitter handle savagely destroys Seattle Seahawks fan mocking tennis

The Seattle Seahawks took a major hit without even stepping out on the field as a fan of the team got obliterated by the Twitter account of the US Open. A Seattle fan made a huge mistake by stating that tennis isn’t a sport.

In response, the account of US Open Tennis hit back with a comment regarding the team’s quarterback, Drew Lock.

"not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB"

US Open Tennis @usopen @seahawksfan2314 @SportsCenter not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB @seahawksfan2314 @SportsCenter not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB

What's more, the fan came back for more by stating that the Grand Slam is a poverty event. Once again, the US Open Tennis account hit back with a list of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL by NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms. Lock was ranked number 40 on the list.

Fellow Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was ranked number 33 on the list. Lock was a part of the trade this offseason that saw longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos. Lock was the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Missouri.

He started five games in his rookie season in 2019, throwing for just 1,020 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. In the 2020 season, he was under center for Denver in 13 games.

That season, he threw for 2,933 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Those 15 interceptions were tied for the most thrown that season.

Last season, Lock started just three games for the team for the Broncos while only throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 25-year-old was expendable and was packaged in that deal for Wilson.

Who will be the Seattle Seahawks' starter in 2022?

Seattle QB Geno Smith (#7) and Drew Lock (#2). Source: The Athletic

As Wilson looks to lead the Broncos into the upcoming 2022 season, it looks as if Lock will be a lock to be under center come Week 1 of the season. He started 21 games in total for the Broncos in his three seasons as the other quarterback on the roster.

Needless to say, Lock could be the starter and the Seattle Seahawks will not be getting any love from United States Tennis. One could also say it's a game, set, and match for Lock already.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far