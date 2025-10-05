"Usain Bolt watch out": NFL fans react as Rashid Shaheed hits 21MPH while scoring 87-yd TD vs Giants

The New Orleans Saints squared off against the New York Giants in their Week 5 clash on Sunday and star wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught the attention with his remarkable burst of speed in the Caesars Superdome.With the team trailing the Giants 14-6 in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler found Shaheed for an 87-yard touchdown pass. Shaheed reached a speed of 21.72 mph on the reception, the fastest by any offensive player this season.NFL fans reacted to the Saints WR's incredible sprint to make it 14-13.&quot;Usain Bolt watch out.&quot;𝕭𝖎𝖌𝕱𝖔𝖔𝖙 @SasquatchTrailsLINKUsain Bolt watch out&quot;Crazy how defenses still haven’t figured out Shaheed’s the spark plug.. do they not watch film?”𝑇𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑠𝑎𝑛 🧩 @tmsvibeLINKCrazy how defenses still haven’t figured out Shaheed’s the spark plug.. do they not watch film?”&quot;Facts! 💯 Every touch from Shaheed feels like it’s one move away from a highlight reel.&quot;Dammy Esquire., @Dammi_EsqLINKFacts! 💯 Every touch from Shaheed feels like it’s one move away from a highlight reel&quot;Rashid Shaheed is a dynamic playmaker, and every time he touches the ball, you just know something exciting could happen.&quot;Shon @DrShon66LINKRashid Shaheed is a dynamic playmaker, and every time he touches the ball, you just know something exciting could happen.&quot;Beautiful pass by Rattler too, hitting him at full speed in stride.&quot;pied piper @bigccdevilleLINKBeautiful pass by Rattler too, hitting him at full speed in stride&quot;Shaheed’s electric every time he touches it. Giants can’t keep up.&quot;Danny @D3nny_cryptoLINKShaheed’s electric every time he touches it. Giants can’t keep upWhile Shaheed's play brought the team within touching distance of the Giants, Blake Grupe's 29-yard field goal at the end of the first half gave the Saints a 16-14 lead.Rashid Shaheed's Saints future uncertain amid team's stumbling start to 2025 seasonRashid Shaheed was signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He impressed in the following season, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. However, his bright 2023 season was followed by an injury-riddled 2024 that saw him play just six games.Shaheed, who signed a one–year, $5.2 million contract in July last year and is eligible for an extension. However, NFL insider Matt Verderame believes the Giants won't be making a lucrative offer for the exciting wide receiver.&quot;While there’s an argument for Shaheed to be extended, it appears New Orleans is trying to reset its books after years of massive dead cap hits and bloated numbers due to ill-advised restructures,&quot; Verderame wrote.Shaheed has been a crucial part of the setup since signing in 2022, but the team is winless after the first four weeks of the season, raising a question mark over his future with the team.