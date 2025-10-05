  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Usain Bolt watch out": NFL fans react as Rashid Shaheed hits 21MPH while scoring 87-yd TD vs Giants

"Usain Bolt watch out": NFL fans react as Rashid Shaheed hits 21MPH while scoring 87-yd TD vs Giants

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 05, 2025 19:05 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Rashid Shaheed hits 21MPH while scoring 87-yd TD vs Giants - Source: Imagn

The New Orleans Saints squared off against the New York Giants in their Week 5 clash on Sunday and star wide receiver Rashid Shaheed caught the attention with his remarkable burst of speed in the Caesars Superdome.

Ad

With the team trailing the Giants 14-6 in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler found Shaheed for an 87-yard touchdown pass. Shaheed reached a speed of 21.72 mph on the reception, the fastest by any offensive player this season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans reacted to the Saints WR's incredible sprint to make it 14-13.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Usain Bolt watch out."
Ad
"Crazy how defenses still haven’t figured out Shaheed’s the spark plug.. do they not watch film?”
Ad
"Facts! 💯 Every touch from Shaheed feels like it’s one move away from a highlight reel."
Ad
"Rashid Shaheed is a dynamic playmaker, and every time he touches the ball, you just know something exciting could happen."
Ad
"Beautiful pass by Rattler too, hitting him at full speed in stride."
Ad
"Shaheed’s electric every time he touches it. Giants can’t keep up."
Ad

While Shaheed's play brought the team within touching distance of the Giants, Blake Grupe's 29-yard field goal at the end of the first half gave the Saints a 16-14 lead.

Rashid Shaheed's Saints future uncertain amid team's stumbling start to 2025 season

Rashid Shaheed was signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He impressed in the following season, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. However, his bright 2023 season was followed by an injury-riddled 2024 that saw him play just six games.

Ad

Shaheed, who signed a one–year, $5.2 million contract in July last year and is eligible for an extension. However, NFL insider Matt Verderame believes the Giants won't be making a lucrative offer for the exciting wide receiver.

"While there’s an argument for Shaheed to be extended, it appears New Orleans is trying to reset its books after years of massive dead cap hits and bloated numbers due to ill-advised restructures," Verderame wrote.

Shaheed has been a crucial part of the setup since signing in 2022, but the team is winless after the first four weeks of the season, raising a question mark over his future with the team.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications