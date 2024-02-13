Usher catches strays from Jon Stewart as Daily Show host compares Joe Biden to Super Bowl halftime show

Usher might have expected both praise and criticism for his Super Bowl halftime show but Jon Stewart's commentary on Joe Biden might have been the last place he would have thought to find it. But the former Daily Show host's return to the very seat that made him famous created such a situation.

Jon Stewart was back on our screens right in time for the upcoming 2024 elections and there was no way he was going to leave Joe Biden out of the discussion. The current President of the United States is widely expected to be the Democratic Party nominee, so the Daily Show host chose to critique his performance in office. One of the areas he focused on was Israel's war against Hamas in Palestine.

Joe Biden has said that Israel's offensive has been 'over the top' in recent days with reports citing multiple civilian casualties. However, Jon Steward considered that tepid and dragged Usher into the conversation by saying,

"By the way, the response in Gaza has been 'over the top'? You know I like how Biden describes Israel's incessant bombing of civilians the same way my mother talks about the Super Bowl halftime show: 'It was a little much.'"

Joe Biden misses opportunity to calm Jon Stewart's age-related fears by failing to do what Usher did

Jon Stewart also went on to say how it is a legitimate concern that both Joe BIden and his presumptive opponent, Donald Trump, are two of the oldest Presidential candidates of all time. He also criticized Democratic Party politicans of defending the President by saying he has looked sharp in private conversations without offering any public proof of that amidst wide concerns about his age.

Joe Biden had the chance to assuage wary observers by getting in front of the public during the Super Bowl. It is customary for sitting Presidents to do an interview leading into the game, since it attracts the largest viewing figures of the year.

While the President of the United States failed to take that opportunity, Usher did not miss a beat as he wowed the crowd during the halftime show. He got people talking about him and his performance. The same cannot be said about the President of the United States and people like Jon Stewart and other commentators are beginning to notice and probe that.

Usher might have caught some strays from the comedian but the incumbent Commander-in-Chief got the full force of his critique.