Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf adds fuel to Trey Hendrickson trade rumors hinting bold moves to land superstar

The New England Patriots’ executive vice president has sparked plenty of speculation that they may pull off a blockbuster trade very soon. On Monday, NFL insider Diana Russini reported that for the Cincinnati Bengals to make a trade for Trey Hendrickson, they would need:“A young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources. The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher.”Eliot Wolf of the Patriots was asked if he’d be willing to trade a first or second round pick to make the team better this year:“Sure, yeah. Just doing what’s best for the team, if there’s a player out there that can help us and it costs that, then we would consider doing that,” said Wolf at 0:04.On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that extension talks between Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals reached an impasse and that the club was listening to trade offers for the man who led the league in sacks last season (17.5). The four-time Pro Bowler, who was a First-team All-Pro for the first time in 2024, was granted permission to talk to other clubs in March about a potential trade. Hendrickson did not report to Bengals camp until July 30 but was withheld from practice and on-field drills.The Patriots have plenty of cap space this offseason and are in desperate need of some upgrades to their defensive line. In 2024, they finished dead last in the NFL regarding team sacks (28). Among their biggest defensive signings this offseason was Milton Williams, who signed a four-year deal for $104 million in March and is fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 campaign.Patriots open to making a big tradeEven as the Patriots roster continues to dwindle down, there’s a real possibility they will pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade. Trey Hendrickson and Washington Commanders’ receiver Terry McLaurin are two names being tossed around, with NBC’s Phil Perry saying the Patriots are on their radar.Wolf is looking to add more experience to the team that hired Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach over the off-season. The Pats were 4-13 last season, the first and only one for Jerrod Mayo as head coach.The Bengals have spent big money on their offensive weapons this offseason, extending Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contracts. Hendrickson has been a model of consistency in Cincy, registering a dozen or more sacks in three of his four campaigns, including 17.5 in back-to-back campaigns.The Patriots’ final preseason tilt is Thursday when they host the New York Giants.