  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf adds fuel to Trey Hendrickson trade rumors hinting bold moves to land superstar

Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf adds fuel to Trey Hendrickson trade rumors hinting bold moves to land superstar

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 18, 2025 18:06 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots’ executive vice president has sparked plenty of speculation that they may pull off a blockbuster trade very soon. On Monday, NFL insider Diana Russini reported that for the Cincinnati Bengals to make a trade for Trey Hendrickson, they would need:

Ad
“A young defensive player and a 2026 first-round pick, according to league sources. The player heading back does not have to be a pass rusher.”

Eliot Wolf of the Patriots was asked if he’d be willing to trade a first or second round pick to make the team better this year:

“Sure, yeah. Just doing what’s best for the team, if there’s a player out there that can help us and it costs that, then we would consider doing that,” said Wolf at 0:04.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that extension talks between Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals reached an impasse and that the club was listening to trade offers for the man who led the league in sacks last season (17.5). The four-time Pro Bowler, who was a First-team All-Pro for the first time in 2024, was granted permission to talk to other clubs in March about a potential trade. Hendrickson did not report to Bengals camp until July 30 but was withheld from practice and on-field drills.

Ad

The Patriots have plenty of cap space this offseason and are in desperate need of some upgrades to their defensive line. In 2024, they finished dead last in the NFL regarding team sacks (28). Among their biggest defensive signings this offseason was Milton Williams, who signed a four-year deal for $104 million in March and is fresh off winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 campaign.

Patriots open to making a big trade

Even as the Patriots roster continues to dwindle down, there’s a real possibility they will pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade. Trey Hendrickson and Washington Commanders’ receiver Terry McLaurin are two names being tossed around, with NBC’s Phil Perry saying the Patriots are on their radar.

Ad

Wolf is looking to add more experience to the team that hired Mike Vrabel to be their next head coach over the off-season. The Pats were 4-13 last season, the first and only one for Jerrod Mayo as head coach.

The Bengals have spent big money on their offensive weapons this offseason, extending Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to massive contracts. Hendrickson has been a model of consistency in Cincy, registering a dozen or more sacks in three of his four campaigns, including 17.5 in back-to-back campaigns.

The Patriots’ final preseason tilt is Thursday when they host the New York Giants.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications