“Very bizarre, weird” - Haason Reddick makes feelings known on last season with Jets after signing $14,000,000 deal with Bucs

Haason Reddick called his 2024 season with the New York Jets "bizarre" and "weird" in his introductory pressor with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday.

Reddick, one of the top edge rushers with 50.5 sacks over the years from 2020 to 2023, had only one sack in 2024 after missing the first six games of the season. His holdout started when the Jets traded for him from the Philadelphia Eagles but did not provide the contract extension he wanted.

The 30-year-old linebacker remarked after he signed a one-year, $14 million contract with Tampa Bay (via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

"Very bizarre. Very bizarre, weird. But as I said, last year is last year. The only thing on my mind is moving forward and looking toward the future. I'm looking forward to what I can bring the team here."

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Reddick's relocation to Tampa Bay brings him back to familiar faces, such as outside linebackers coach Larry Foote. He coached Haason Reddick as a rookie first-round selection with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers confident about Haason Reddick

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Larry Foote gave his take about Haason Reddick during the pressor:

"Kind of like we're going to call this a comeback season because of what he went through last year. But he was a walk-on at Temple. And, 'I don't want to mess up.' I don't know whether it was his grandmother or mother, but they couldn't pay all four years. One year, you better earn your scholarship, or you won't be there."

With Yaya Diaby's sack output declining from 7.5 as a rookie to 4.5 in his second season and former first-round selection Joe Tryon-Shoyinka leaving for Cleveland, Tampa Bay required an established pass rusher.

Haason Reddick had this to say when pressed regarding his enthusiasm to reassert himself among the league's best:

"Very anxious. I feel like maybe some people had fell asleep. But if anything, more so for myself, I'm just happy to be in a great place and back to be able to play football and enjoy it the way I have done most of my career."

With Myles Garrett making $40 million per year, Maxx Crosby at $35.5 million, and Nick Bosa at $34 million, a solid season could set Reddick up for a big payday in 2026.

