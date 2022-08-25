"Very easy for me not to be Deshaun" - Browns QB Jacoby Brissett issues brutal response to innocent question 

Jacoby Brissett will be the Cleveland Browns quarterback while Deshaun Watson is suspended. Watson was originally set to miss the first six games of the 2022 season, but this was adjusted to 11 games and a $5 million fine. Watson will make his long awaited return in Week 13. Interestingly, the first game back that Watson will play will be against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Brissett, meanwhile, is set to start under center. He was signed this offseason by the Browns to serve as the backup plan if Watson got suspended. Now, that backup plan is in action.

There has been much speculation about whether he can lead the Browns to glory. With the incredible talent on their roster, Cleveland are expected to compete this season. Brissett is very much in the spotlight currently. A reporter asked him if it was 'hard not to try to be Deshaun Watson on the field.' To which Brissett answered:

“It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun.”

Whether Brissett was throwing shade at his teammate is unclear, but his cheeky smile might be a giveaway.

Jacoby Brissett vows to remain himself in lieu of Deshaun Watson's absence

When he signed as a backup, Jacoby Brissett knew there'd be a real possibility that he'd play this season. Yesterday, Brissett spoke to the local media about how everything was going. He was calm, thoughtful and positive about the upcoming campaign:

"It's been a lot of fun, a lot of knowledge being passed around and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Brissett has played in the NFL for six seasons with three different teams. The Browns will be his fourth franchise. He'll have big shoes to fill for the first 11 games of the season. He's thrown for 7,742 career passing yards, 36 touchdowns, 653 rushing yards, and 13 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Jacoby Brissett gets on when the season kicks off next month.

