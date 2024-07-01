  • NFL
  • “Very f*cking selfish”: Ex-Jags RB Fred Taylor takes aim at Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly for apology after viral dating comment

“Very f*cking selfish”: Ex-Jags RB Fred Taylor takes aim at Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly for apology after viral dating comment

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 01, 2024 01:28 GMT
&ldquo;Very f*cking selfish&rdquo;: Ex-Jags RB Fred Taylor takes aim at Matthew Stafford&rsquo;s wife Kelly for apology after viral dating comment
“Very f*cking selfish”: Ex-Jags RB Fred Taylor takes aim at Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly for apology after viral dating comment

Fred Taylor had choice words for Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, after she apologized for a vital dating comment. The retired Jacksonville Jaguars legend was speaking on that Pivot Podcast, and he said at the (1:21 – 2:05) mark:

"Kelly’s selfish at the end of the day. She's very f*cking selfish; I mean, to even bring it up like you said originally at this venture, it makes absolutely zero sense. And then to double down and bring this man's entire family out of the woodwork. He was at peace chilling. So, she's selfish, and it was very unnecessary to initiate."
He continued:

"What were you thinking, Kelly? What were you thinking? You put this man's entire family photo online, to follow your sh*t; it's so embarrassing. Matt's embarrassing; he must deal with it at every stadium now. It's going to be a meme. It's ridiculous. It probably was heartfelt, and I hope you're sincere, but you went about it the wrong way."

The other podcast members seemingly agreed with Taylor as they pondered Kelly Stafford's rationale behind her actions.

What did Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, say that went viral?

According to the New York Post, it all started when Kelly Stafford spoke about her and her husband Matthew Stafford's relationship during their University of Georgia days on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. Kelly said she once dated a backup quarterback to get Matt's skin.

She said,

"It was not that cute of a relationship at first. I hated him; I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked because he was the bad boy too. Matthew is so sweet and a Southern gentleman. And the backup QB was the complete opposite, upsetting him."

The internet soon picked up on the comment, and many speculated that Kelly was talking about the team's main backup QB, Joe Cox. The reactions were varied, and even Stephen A. Smith was surprised at Kelly Stafford's revelation.

Kelly Stafford publicly apologized on her Instagram page, where she posted a picture of Cox and his family.

She captioned the image,

"To this beautiful fam. I am sorry for the media storm that happened last week. You had ZERO involvement in what I said; in fact, it was your relationship in University that I looked up to and wanted for me and Matthew. You were the couple that everyone thought Matthew and I were. The Georgia QB and cheerleader that met and never let go. I love y’all."

The internet and later Fred Taylor took issue with some aspects of her apology. It remains to be seen how she deals with the extra backlash from the initial post and her subsequent response.

Kelly and Matthew Stafford have been married since 2015 and share four children.

Edited by Abigail Kevichusa
