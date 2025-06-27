"Very misunderstood person": Breece Hall makes feelings clear on relationship with Aaron Rodgers after QB's failed Jets stint

The 2024 New York Jets season was a disaster from start to finish. Despite all of the excitement that came with Aaron Rodgers returning from injury and being the starting QB, as well as the team acquiring star wide receiver Davante Adams, the Jets never got going and finished with a record of 5-12.

Although there have been some reports of individuals on the Jets not getting along with Rodgers, running back Breece Hall recently detailed how he had a great relationship with Rodgers and still keeps in contact with him, despite no longer being teammates.

The comments were made on the June 26 episode of the 'Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson'.

"Very misunderstood person, great dude, comes off to people a certain way but once you really get to know him, you realize how good of a person he is. Last year, when you're losing games the blame gets put on the faces of the team so and it just so happened to be like guys like me, Sauce [Gardner], Garrett [Wilson], Aaron [Rodgers], Quinnon [Williams]."

"People don't realize is when stuff is crazy organizationally then it's hard for the players to have stability and win games... because when you're stressed out mentally, physically, and emotionally it's hard to show up... but I love Aaron and me and him still have a great relationship to this day so that's my guy." (12:10)

Was Aaron Rodgers to blame for the Jets' 2024 failures?

Although Aaron Rodgers did not perform anywhere near expectations for the majority of the 2024 season, there were other players on the Jets who equally struggled and were not efficient either.

Hall did struggle to consistently gain yardage last season and recorded one of the worst campaigns of his National Football League career. Hall finished the season with 876 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.2 rushing yards per attempt. His rushing yardage total was over 100 yards lower than the season prior and his yards per rush attempt figure has declined each season since his rookie campaign in 2022.

Looking to 2025, Justin Fields is the new QB in New York and Hall will be looking to rebound after a disappointing campaign last year.

