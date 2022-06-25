"Very sad day in AMERICA" - Shannon Sharpe reacts to landmark US Supreme Court decision regarding abortions

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has taken to Twitter to voice his disgust at the US Supreme Court, who, yesterday, voted to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling. A highly controversial debate over abortion rights has consumed America for months, after rumors of the US Supreme Court's plans leaked into the public forum and sparked a firestorm of arguments that has engulfed the entire country.

Now Sharpe, the former Denver Broncos TE and co-host of the popular Undisputed on Fox, has had his say on the matter:

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Ppl thought the Supreme Court were going to stop at voting rights and. women’s rights. We’re about to find out the limits they’re willing go to strip any rights that doesn’t align with what they think or hope America should be. WATCH!!!!!!! Very sad day in AMERICA Ppl thought the Supreme Court were going to stop at voting rights and. women’s rights. We’re about to find out the limits they’re willing go to strip any rights that doesn’t align with what they think or hope America should be. WATCH!!!!!!! Very sad day in AMERICA

Sharpe is one of many celebrities who have taken aim at America's highest court, highlighting concerns about what rights may be next to be removed.

What is Roe vs Wade and why is it so contentious?

In 1973, the US Supreme Court ruled that women had a constitutional right to abortion, as it would otherwise be a restriction of their liberity. This meant state governments could not ban the right to abortion; however, that all changed on Friday when that nearly 50-year-old decision was reversed. Minutes after the Supreme Court statement was released, abortion clinics in states such as Arkansas closed their doors.

☭ @MarxistTwink Watching a nightline special on the end of Roe and they’re interviewing a woman working at *the only abortion clinic in Arkansas* saying she had patients already on their way to the clinic when Roe was overturned thinking they’d be okay and being turned away. My god man Watching a nightline special on the end of Roe and they’re interviewing a woman working at *the only abortion clinic in Arkansas* saying she had patients already on their way to the clinic when Roe was overturned thinking they’d be okay and being turned away. My god man

Judge Alito said:

Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views. Some believe fervently that a human person comes into being at conception and that abortion ends an innocent life. Others feel just as strongly that any regulation of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality

He continued:

It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives. The pemissibility of abortion, and the limitations, upon it, are to be resolved like most important questions in our democracy: by citizens trying to persuade one another and then voting. That is what the Constitution and the rule of law demand

Protests have now begun across America, with many high-profile stars, such as Sharpe, speaking out against the ruling, as individual states now begin enacting their own abortion laws.

States such as Texas and Arkansas have already signaled their intentions about the reversal of abortion laws, but as many as 50% of states could follow suit, as the debates and protests are sure to rumble on. The 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling was highly emotive at the time, and nearly five decades later, it is every bit as sensitive a subject, with strong opinions on both sides.

