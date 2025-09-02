"Very self-promotional" - Tom Brady seemingly takes dig at Shedeur Sanders while explaining his POV on quarterback celebrations

Tom Brady talked about how quarterbacks celebrate after scoring in an interview with Cris Collinsworth on Monday. The seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he always watches to see how they celebrate.He likes it when they go straight to their teammates, especially the linemen who protect them. Brady added that it's better than flashy moves or pointing to the crowd.“When a quarterback throws a touchdown pass, I actually watch to see who he goes and celebrates with,&quot; Brady said, via Pro Football Focus. &quot;I looked for my offensive linemen every time. That’s way more intimidating than a quarterback doing his six shooter guns and pointing up in the crowd and doing all that other bullsh**. That’s very self-promotional.”Brady did not mention Shedeur Sanders by name, but some NFL fans thought he referred to the Browns quarterback.&quot;He’s talking directly to Shedeur Sanders. Good advice,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Ohhhh okay now I know why the #Raiders &amp; Tom Brady didn’t draft QB Shedeur Sanders,&quot; another fan said.Sanders is known for his bold “watch flex” celebration. After scoring, he holds up his wrist like he’s checking the time and sends the message that &quot;it's his moment.&quot;Sanders' style is loud. He wears his brand, 2Legendary, during workouts, interviews and on his podcast. Sanders' clothes have his name and logo, and he has built an image around standing out.While most players went to Green Bay during the draft in April, he stayed home in Canton, Texas.Sanders had a custom “Legendary” draft room with big branding, hats from every NFL team, comfy seating and a live stream setup with his brother.Brady, the Raiders' part owner, likely prefers a more humble, team-first attitude. Las Vegas passed on Sanders multiple times during the draft. Instead, it traded for and extended Geno Smith, locking in its quarterback plans early.Sanders eventually landed to Cleveland in the fifth round at No. 144.Tom Brady sends strong message to Micah Parsons on Packers trade from CowboysMicah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers and signed a four-year $188 million deal on Thursday. Tom Brady shared his thoughts about it and did not hold back in his podcast interview with Cris Collinsworth.He said he likes Parsons' talent, but the defensive end will need to adjust to a new team with lots of other great players.&quot;I think the challenge with being a really high-paid player, whether that's a receiver or a defensive end, is if you get paid a lot and you're not racking up those statistics, there's a lot of social media and media pressure that falls on you,&quot; Brady said on Monday, via Pro Football Focus.Brady added that it takes a strong mindset to stay focused on what really matters, which is the team winning, not just sacks or yards. He also mentioned that players have to buy in with helping the team succeed, even if they are not the star each week.