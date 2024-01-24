The NFL offseason for some teams is in full swing, and for Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins, the two have decided to part ways, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fangio, who was Mike McDaniel's defensive coordinator, is now out of a job.

Having been in Miami for just one season, Fangio is now on the lookout for a new job. But where could he go? One landing spot that has been touted is the Philadelphia Eagles, as the shake-up for Nick Sirianni's team is in full swing.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X that the Dolphins were allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, it is being reported that Vic Fangio, who was with the Eagles in 2022 as a consultant, could be headed back. One fan isn't sure how it would be allowed.

"How is this allowed someone gotta beat sirianni with a battery filled sock."

Expand Tweet

Other fans gave their thoughts on Fangio possibly being in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So fans aren't entirely sure the reported move would be a good fit for the Eagles, but time will tell as Fangio and Philadelphia have history.

Is Vic Fangio a good fit for the Eagles?

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

Given the fans' reaction, it could be. But it is worth noting that in his first season as Dolphins defensive coordinator, he had them ranked 22nd for points allowed (23.0.g), so that doesn't scream success.

The year prior, in 2022, with Josh Boyer as the DC, Miami had the 24th-ranked defense, allowing 23.5 points per game. So nothing drastic changed under Vic Fangio's watch.

But for the Eagles, who had the 30th-ranked defense in football as they conceded 25.2 points a game, any change could be considered a good one.

In 2022, the Eagles had the eighth-ranked defense, allowing just 20.2 points a game under Jonothan Gannon. With coaching moves midseason that saw Sean Desai move to a different position and Matt Patricia become the new defensive coordinator, things didn't change.

The hope is now that if Vic Fangio does return to the Eagles, he will be able to make the unit far better in 2024. In truth, the bar to be better isn't exactly set too high.