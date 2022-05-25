VIDEO: "He has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught" - Tyreek Hill had a peculiar choice of words to describe Tua's spiral

Tyreek Hill likely wants a mulligan after describing the throwing style of his new quarterback Tua Tagovaiola. The new Dolphins receiver described his new signal-caller's passes in a way that would make a fifth-grade Pop Warner team cackle.

"At first I thought it was gonna be something crazy, the ball going all over the place. But Tua probably has one of the prettiest balls I've ever caught in my life."

Tyreek Hill was speaking to Miami-area reporters at Dolphins OTAs following a dominant route-running outing, catching throws for the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 5 pick, assuring everyone present why he was there to begin with.

“That’s what I do, man. When I came here, I signed up to work. I didn’t sign up just for the paycheck. I also signed up to be a team leader and also lead this team and show this team how I do things. How I do things is I work hard. I want the guys behind me to follow that."

Hill, who recently became the NFL's highest-paid receiver following a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, told reporters that he is there to be a leader that shows, not tells.

“I just can’t be a guy in our locker room who says, ‘Hey, you guys should be doing this, doing that.’ I’ve got to be that guy who’s willing to come out on the field and work hard, show these young guys how to get the job down, and potentially win a Super Bowl. That’s what I’m here for.”

Tua Tagovaiola is earning his chance to be QB1 and throw to Tyreek Hill

While Tua Tagovaiola didn't have the most impressive throwing performance on Tuesday, he did solidify his standing over Teddy Bridgewater, who, by most accounts, is his only true competition this fall.

According to Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley, Bridgewater was all over the place, throwing at receivers’ feet when he wasn’t badly overthrowing routes.

One of his deep balls to Tyreek Hill was so underthrown that Hill had to ensure it wouldn’t be intercepted by essentially morphing into an emergency defensive back. Bridgewater also threw a pick to Jevon Holland and overthrew Cedrick Wilson Jr.

