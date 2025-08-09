  • home icon
  • NFL
  • [VIDEO] Shedeur Sanders' iconic watch flex celebration makes its NFL debut as Coach Prime's son takes league by storm in preseason debut vs. Panthers

[VIDEO] Shedeur Sanders' iconic watch flex celebration makes its NFL debut as Coach Prime's son takes league by storm in preseason debut vs. Panthers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 09, 2025 01:24 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders had always been touted as a confident self-marketer throughout his college career. Now, that image has finally made its way to the pros.

Ad

On Friday, the rookie quarterback played an NFL game for the first time in his career when his Cleveland Browns visited the Carolina Panthers in the preseason. He impressed immediately, throwing two touchdowns to Kaden Davis to help his team end halftime up 14-7.

It was not long before he did his "watch flex" celebration, and the team's social media team did not waste time posting it as soon as it happened:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

His father Deion, a Hall of Fame cornerback turned college head coach for his son at Jackson State and Colorado, had warned the media sometime before the game:

"A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game... He's going to be a problem after tonight, I promise you that."
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications