[VIDEO] Shedeur Sanders' iconic watch flex celebration makes its NFL debut as Coach Prime's son takes league by storm in preseason debut vs. Panthers

Shedeur Sanders had always been touted as a confident self-marketer throughout his college career. Now, that image has finally made its way to the pros.On Friday, the rookie quarterback played an NFL game for the first time in his career when his Cleveland Browns visited the Carolina Panthers in the preseason. He impressed immediately, throwing two touchdowns to Kaden Davis to help his team end halftime up 14-7.It was not long before he did his &quot;watch flex&quot; celebration, and the team's social media team did not waste time posting it as soon as it happened:His father Deion, a Hall of Fame cornerback turned college head coach for his son at Jackson State and Colorado, had warned the media sometime before the game:&quot;A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game... He's going to be a problem after tonight, I promise you that.&quot;