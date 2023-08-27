When Jordan Love was thrust into the starting role after Aaron Rodgers moved on from the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears fans were thinking perhaps now was their time to win the division.

Love had underwhelmed since entering the league, which gave Vikings and Bears fans confidence that the Packers could be one of the worst teams in the division.

Well, as it turns out, Love might just be good after all, and fellow NFC North fans can't handle it.

It is finally Jordan Love's turn to shine after being Rodgers' backup, and throughout the preseason, he has shown his talent. In three games, he has completed 21 of his 33 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

And Bears and Vikings fans can't handle that the Packers still might be good.

"If this turd sniffer is good I'm gonna cry," one user posted.

"We just can't have anything," another posted.

Other fans gave their two cents on Jordan Love's preseason showing.

It looks like NFC North fans, who witnessed Rodgers pick up where Brett Favre left off, are bracing themselves for history repeating with Love and the Packers. Of course, it's only preseason, but the early signs have been good. Now, it just has to translate to the regular season.

What are the expectations for Jordan Love and the Packers?

Jordan Love

When Rodgers left Green Bay, many had thought that the Packers, under Love, would take time to get rolling. But it appears that during the preseason, things have accelerated, much to the dismay of rival NFC North fans.

So what are the expectations on Love and Green Bay now?

While a meaningful down hasn't been played, some think playoffs can be reached. Is that too high of an expectation? Not with the current roster, and if Love isn't the reason Green Bay loses games.

They still have Christian Watson, Romeu Doubs, A.J. Dillon, Aaron Jones and rookie Luke Musgrave so the Packers have weapons for Love.

Whether or not it all comes together is unknown, but the Love era in Green Bay is off to a good start, even if Vikings and Bears fans can't believe it.

