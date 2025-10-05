"Vikings should call Atlanta about Kirk Cousins": NFL fans react to Carson Wentz going out with shoulder injury vs. Browns

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz exited Sunday’s game in London late in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury. He went to the medical tent and then to the locker room for X-rays.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer entered for a kneeldown before halftime with the Vikings trailing the Cleveland Browns 10-7. Wentz started as J.J. McCarthy is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Fans expressed frustration about Minnesota's quarterback situation. Some offered solutions before it worsens.

"Vikings should call Atlanta about Kirk Cousins," one fan wrote.

Others still hoped for a good game despite Wentz exiting.

"BROSMER IS ABOUT TO COOK," a fan said.

"We are in an Extreme Funny Watch. Sh** could get very funny," another fan wrote.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Ah hell nah I’m going back to sleep," a fan commented.

"This is the greatest league ever, how are You not entertained by a Dillion Gabriel vs Max Brosmer matchup??!! You’re fake fantasy teams can’t save you from this atrocious pathetic league," another fan tweeted.

"The NFL really sends its best overseas for some exciting games huh?" one fan said.

Brosmer completed 35 of 58 passes for 364 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the preseason. In his final preseason outing against the Tennessee Titans, he went 15 of 23 for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings trail Browns 17-14 in London after Carson Wentz's shoulder injury

The Minnesota Vikings are trailing the Cleveland Browns 17-14 after a challenging first half marked by injuries and turnovers. Carson Wentz exited late in the second quarter due to a left shoulder injury but returned wearing a shoulder harness to start the second half. Backup quarterback Max Brosmer, an undrafted rookie from Minnesota, remains on standby.

The Vikings offensive line is also under duress. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left the game at halftime, joining injured starters Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly and Brian O’Neill. Backup tackles Justin Skule and Walter Rouse are in the game.

Dillon Gabriel has led the Browns to a three-point lead, including a drive that ended in a 31-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Minnesota started the second half with possession.

