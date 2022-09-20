Vikings vs Eagles: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Minnesota Vikings travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The clash will take place on Monday, September 19th.

Both of these teams come into the clash in good form. The Vikings defeated NFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers 23-7, while the Eagles narrowly beat the Detroit Lions 38-35. New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will be hoping to keep up his hot start as his side travel to Philadelphia. They face Nick Sirianni, who's now in his second year with the Eagles.

The quarterback matchup is also intriguing, as the perennially underrated Kirk Cousins faces up against Jalen Hurts, who continues to improve. Two elite wide receivers will also be on show as Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown will look to continue their stunning form.

What time is Vikings vs Eagles?

The fixture between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off at 8:30PM ET on Monday September 19th. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What channel is the Vikings vs Eagles game on?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast on ABC.

Vikings vs Eagles injury report

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Player Position Injury Status Andrew Booth CB Quad Out

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

NONE

Both teams go into this matchup almost at full strength, other than the Vikings missing rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. He has been ruled out of the game with a quad injury. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett suffered a heartbreaking season-ending ACL tear in the Week 1 win over the Lions.

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on DE Derek Barnett. HC Nick Sirianni on DE Derek Barnett. https://t.co/i3qqb1BjZC

Vikings vs Eagles head-to-head record

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles have faced off on 29 occasions in NFL history, including four postseason games. The two franchises have a close record, with the Vikings winning 15 games against the Eagles' 14 victories.

The most recent matchup came in October 2019, with Minnesota coming out on top 38-20. Arguably the most memorable clash of recent times was the 2017 season's NFC Championship game. In that match, Nick Foles and the Eagles trounced Case Keenum and the Vikings 38-7.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Monday Night Football.

