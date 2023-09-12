Jordan Love had an incredible first game as the official starter for the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 season, leading his team to an impressive 38-21 win over the bitter rivals Chicago Bears on Sunday, continuing Aaron Rodgers' dominance over the Bears in the time he was their franchise quarterback.

Love's exhibition wasn't perfect, but there were certainly more positives than negatives to build upon. The Packers' win was never in doubt, and even if the team isn't considered one of the favorites for the upcoming season, Green Bay had the attention of NFL fans after they locked the 1-0 start.

The only people who weren't really impressed with Love's performance were fans of rival teams, especially as the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions are considered the favorites for the NFC North in 2023. With a major win for Green Bay on Sunday, Vikings and Lions fans made their displeasures clear:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Jordan Love draws parallels to Aaron Rodgers in his first 2023 game

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers were off to a great start for his reign as the starter quarterback for the franchise. Facing off against the bitter rivals Chicago Bears, Love orchestrated an excellent first drive to open up the scoreboard in the game.

Love is under immense pressure to perform during this season. After the Green Bay Packers used a first-round pick to acquire him in 2020 instead of bolstering the rest of the squad with Aaron Rodgers on the roster, Love had three years to develop under the veteran's wings. With Rodgers gone, he's the one who will be leading the franchise, and he got a new contract during this offseason.

It's impossible to not draw parallels between these two considering their career paths and how they both spent three years sitting on the bench before taking the reigns as the starter. Even former tight end and current First Take analyst Shannon Sharpe has liked Jordan Love's throwing motion to the one of his predecessor on Twitter after the first drive, giving the Packers fans something to be hopeful about as they start a different era.