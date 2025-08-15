  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Vikings being thugs what's new": NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel jumps in to break up joint practice brawl

"Vikings being thugs what's new": NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel jumps in to break up joint practice brawl

By Arnold
Modified Aug 15, 2025 13:05 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel jumps in to break up joint practice brawl - Source: Imagn

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had to step in to break up a brawl that broke out during his team's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. In doing so, Vrabel showed that he was not afraid to get into the thick of things to protect his players.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When fans caught a glimpse of the fight between the Patriots and Vikings on social media, they had some interesting reactions.

"Vikings being thugs whats new," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"What a joke of a team," another added.
"That's not safe. Maybe they should get some on field security that has padding on that comes in and breaks up fights and they're solely there to do that. Gotta have speed, toughness and the ability to de-escalate heated scuffles," a third commented.

Some also praised Vrabel for intervening.

Ad
"All the refs are like, 'Vrabel’s got this.'" one wrote.
"Vrabs is the toughest guy on that team," a user added.
"He’s always in the mix," a fan tweeted.

Last week, Vrabel had to break up a fight when his Patriots had a joint practice session with the Washington Commanders. However, the New England coach came out with a bloodied cheek after the scuffle.

Ad

This time, Vrabel didn't appear to suffer any injuries when he tried to jump in to separate his players from the Vikings players.

Mike Vrabel addresses uncertainty around Patriots WR Stefon Diggs

NFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs sparked some uncertainty on whether he would be ready to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, when Patriots beat writer Phil Perry asked Mike Vrabel about Diggs' comments, the New England coach appeared to suggest that the receiver will be ready after recovering from his ACL injury last season.

Ad
“Did you really believe that, Phil? I mean, you’re a smart guy,” Vrabel said. “I don’t know where you went to school — it wasn’t Ohio State. But like, do you really believe that? Do you really believe that, Phil, or are you just trying to bait me into something?”

Mike Vrabel also elaborated on the context around Diggs.

Ad
“I don’t know the context in which he said it, but you’d have to help me. I mean, he’s been out here almost every day,” Vrabel said. “I’m excited of where he’s at and we’ll see when Week 1 comes, but he’s going to practice today. Hopefully, he helps us in the red zone, but we can’t predict the future for Week 1. I just know he’s going to be out there today, and he works hard and he cares, which are two important things.”

Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. However, it remains to be seen whether he will make his debut for the franchise in Week 1 of the upcoming regular season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications