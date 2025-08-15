"Vikings being thugs what's new": NFL fans react as Mike Vrabel jumps in to break up joint practice brawl

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had to step in to break up a brawl that broke out during his team's joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. In doing so, Vrabel showed that he was not afraid to get into the thick of things to protect his players.When fans caught a glimpse of the fight between the Patriots and Vikings on social media, they had some interesting reactions.&quot;Vikings being thugs whats new,&quot; one tweeted.🐻 @DailyChiSportsLINK@MySportsUpdate @vikingzfanpage Vikings being thugs whats new&quot;What a joke of a team,&quot; another added.&quot;That's not safe. Maybe they should get some on field security that has padding on that comes in and breaks up fights and they're solely there to do that. Gotta have speed, toughness and the ability to de-escalate heated scuffles,&quot; a third commented.Some also praised Vrabel for intervening.&quot;All the refs are like, 'Vrabel’s got this.'&quot; one wrote.&quot;Vrabs is the toughest guy on that team,&quot; a user added.&quot;He’s always in the mix,&quot; a fan tweeted.Last week, Vrabel had to break up a fight when his Patriots had a joint practice session with the Washington Commanders. However, the New England coach came out with a bloodied cheek after the scuffle.This time, Vrabel didn't appear to suffer any injuries when he tried to jump in to separate his players from the Vikings players.Mike Vrabel addresses uncertainty around Patriots WR Stefon DiggsNFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: ImagnOn Wednesday, Patriots wideout Stefon Diggs sparked some uncertainty on whether he would be ready to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, when Patriots beat writer Phil Perry asked Mike Vrabel about Diggs' comments, the New England coach appeared to suggest that the receiver will be ready after recovering from his ACL injury last season.“Did you really believe that, Phil? I mean, you’re a smart guy,” Vrabel said. “I don’t know where you went to school — it wasn’t Ohio State. But like, do you really believe that? Do you really believe that, Phil, or are you just trying to bait me into something?”Mike Vrabel also elaborated on the context around Diggs.“I don’t know the context in which he said it, but you’d have to help me. I mean, he’s been out here almost every day,” Vrabel said. “I’m excited of where he’s at and we’ll see when Week 1 comes, but he’s going to practice today. Hopefully, he helps us in the red zone, but we can’t predict the future for Week 1. I just know he’s going to be out there today, and he works hard and he cares, which are two important things.”Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. However, it remains to be seen whether he will make his debut for the franchise in Week 1 of the upcoming regular season.