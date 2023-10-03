Vinny Testaverde outlines 'silver lining' for Aaron Rodgers' rehab

Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles just minutes into his debut with the New York Jets. The 39-year-old quarterback was excited to start his new journey with the Jets and the fans were ecstatic. With the hopes of a possible championship run, the excitement around the Jets dwindled quickly.

However, former NFL quarterback Vinny Testaverde feels there may be a 'silver lining' about Aaron Rodgers' injury. In a recent interview with ESPN, Testaverde said the location of the Jets' quarterback's injury is key. Testaverde said that as a right-handed quarterback, injuring his back foot and not the foot he plants with will allow for a quicker recovery.

"The good thing is, it's not on his plant foot -- his back foot," said Testaverde, also a right-handed passer.

"He'll be able to drop back on his healthy leg, stick that right foot in the ground and push forward to step up into the pocket," he added. If he's going to have a speedy recovery, that's going to help him tremendously to get back to feeling confident and playing."

Ironically, Vinny Testaverde also suffered an Achilles injury while he was the quarterback of the New York Jets in 1999. Like Rodgers, he was a right-handed passer and injured his left foot. Testaverde is confident Aaron Rodgers will find his way back to the field sooner rather than later.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Jets in 2023?

The New York Jets have only won one Super Bowl(1969) in their team's history. Quarterback issues have been the center of the organization's issues for years. This past offseason, NFL fans felt that the tide was going to change and many believed that this was the year Aaron Rodgers would lead their team to a Super Bowl win.

Those sentiments lasted less than five minutes into the Jets Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. On a positive note, Aaron Rodgers underwent successful surgery to repair his Achilles on September 13. He made his first appearance with the team in Week 4 as he was seen on crutches at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers now hopes he will make a return this season. Before the Jets' Sunday night matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback spoke with Melissa Stark. The NBC sideline reporter said Rodgers told her he expects to play again this season.

“His plan is to rejoin the team permanently after their Week 7 bye. And he told me his goal is to play again this season,” she revealed.

Rodgers will officially return to the New York Jets after the team's bye in Week 7. He then expects to return before the regular season concludes.