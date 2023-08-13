There is still no announcement about the halftime performer for Super Bowl LVIII, but at one point Lizzo was considered. And after her rejection, jubilant fans are still baffled at why.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that the 35-year-old pop artist had been approached about potentially singing at the halftime show of the NFL's championship game, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, she was ultimately dropped as a candidate amidst allegations of sexual harassment and fat-shaming.

Lizzo being dropped from Super Bowl halftime show contention

Still, it did not prevent fans from rejoicing on X:

Fans react to Lizzo's removal from halftime show consideration

Who will perform in Super Bowl LVIII? What we know so far

So far, no concrete word has been given about the artist who will perform at Super Bowl LVIII. Almost two months ago rumors circulated that Harry Styles, former One Direction member, had emerged as the frontrunner for that spot, but ultimately nothing came of it.

Other stars who have been mooted as candidates are Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez. One person besides Lizzo who can be ruled out, however, is Taylor Swift, contrary to this claim by My Top Sportsbooks' Steve Starr:

"Taylor Swift (+650) is the favorite to headline the Super Bowl 58 halftime show in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old songstress reportedly turned down the gig this year so she could focus on re-recording her first six studio albums. Assuming she can finish up her pet project, T-Swizzle should get another invite to the big game."

Swift is currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, which spans multiple stadiums around the world, including NFL home fields. Initially supposed to end this month in America, it was ultimately extended to include venues in Europe and Asia.

One of said venues is the National Stadium in Tokyo, but its timing is the most important. Swift is expected to play the venue for four straight days, from February 7 to 10, 2024. That last date will come right before Super Bowl LVIII on the other side of the Pacific, and it is highly unlikely that she will be able to reach the Las Vegas Raiders' home turf from Japan in under 14 hours.