Jaylen Waddle appeared to line up in an offsides position on Monday Night. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was in a similar spot to where Kadarius Toney had lined up the day prior, which resulted in a flag that wiped out a game-winning touchdown.

Therewas no flag on the play for Waddle, as the play ran and was uninterrupted. It wasn't called back like Toney's play, which has many NFL fans up in arms. They often find that the referees are unsatisfactory, and this is no exception.

Just one day after the controversy surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs, the referees had the opportunity to keep consistency and call what appeared to be the same exact issue and they didn't. NFL fans are very displeased with that.

The inconsistency from the refs has frustrated many fans yet again, especially those who feel like the game shouldn't have come down to a penalty that erased an admittedly impressive score.

Why is Kadarius Toney being compared to Jaylen Waddle?

Kadarius Toney and Jaylen Waddle don't have a lot in common, but they're being used in comparison to one another. This is because it appears as if Waddle lined up a bit offsides, which was the penalty on Toney.

Toney was lined up over the ball, in the same manner that the video above makes it seem like Waddle is. The play ensued and a flag was thrown. In the result, an epic play was wiped out.

Trailing by three, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce, who caught the ball and made it upfield to about the 25-yard line. As defenders were closing in, he did something improbable, unexpected and extremely risky.

The refs called offsides on Travis Kelce's epic play

He lateraled the ball 10 or so yards to Toney, who waltzed in the remaining yardage to score. That gave them a three point lead pending the extra point. However, with the flag, the play could not stand.

The Chiefs couldn't move the ball again and lost as a result, which had many of their fans upset with the officiating. Now that Waddle has seemingly done the same with no call, it's even more of a point of conflict.