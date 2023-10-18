Two seasons ago, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots clinched a playoff berth with a 10-7 record. While the Buffalo Bills dominated them during their Wild Card Round game, it looked like they had something to build on for the future.

Unfortunately, the promising future looked bleak after the Patriots fell to 1-5 this season. It’s the first time they’ve experienced that record since 1995. But their latest defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders has one fan burning bridges with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Football fans call out the man who burned Mac Jones jersey in disgust of the 2023 Patriots

Twitter user and New England Patriots supporter BabzOnTheMic shared a video from a certain Adan Purata. However, he might not be a Patriots fan anymore after setting Mac Jones’ jersey on fire after directing rants to the squad.

While burning player jerseys isn’t a new gesture among sports fans, one Twitter user added fuel to the fire by commenting:

“F***ing Losers …… lol

Another football fan said:

“Is the gasoline really necessary? Like it’s fabric, just burn it on its own. No need to endanger yourself and other lol (talking to whoever posted the OG video, of course)”

Here are other reactions about the burning of Mac Jones's jersey to protest the Patriots’ dismal performance through Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Patriots fans have been used to their team dominating the opposition. They’ve won six Super Bowls during a football dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. That timeline also includes 13 trips to the AFC Championship Game, including eight straight from 2011 to 2018.

However, the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII. After Tom Brady left the franchise to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bill Belichick has a 26-31 coaching record as of Week 6 of 2023.

As Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote, Belichick is also closing in on the league record for most losses by a head coach. He has 157 regular season losses, eight behind Dan Reeves and Jeff Fisher’s 165. Counting the playoffs, Mac Jones’ current coach has 170 defeats, eight behind Tom Landry’s record.

Mac Jones has regressed yet again

Through six games, the former Alabama standout has completed 64.2 percent of his throws for 1,208 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He’s four picks shy of his 2022 total, and they’re not yet halfway through this season.

While Mac Jones had decent completion percentages in his first two seasons (67.6 and 65.2), he has thrown double-digit interceptions. He had 13 in his rookie season and 11 last year. His passer rating also went down from 84.8 to 74.4.

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have 11 games to turn things around. The franchise might undergo a massive transformation during the 2024 offseason if nothing changes during their remaining schedule.