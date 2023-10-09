The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings game went down to the wire, but what happened with L'Jarius Sneed and the officials that has fans up in arms?

NFL refereeing has been a hot topic of conversation this season, with many questionable calls being made, and it has left some fans questioning the integrity of the league.

Well, now we have another one involving Chiefs player L'Jarius Sneed, who took his helmet off during the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, as the Vikings were down 27-20 and driving towards the red zone, something happened with L'Jarius Sneed on a 4th-and-12 play.

For some, there was a pass interference was wasn't called on Sneed. But to make it even worse, he took off his helmet, which is normally a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the referees allegedly told Sneed to simply put his helmet back on. One fan called it blatant cheating.

"This is 100% refs cheating. This would have changed the outcome of the game."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the interaction.

Many fans feel the same way about how the Sneed-referees interaction went down on Sunday.

L'Jarius Sneed and Chiefs escape Minnesota with a win

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

The game was a close affair right up until the very end as things were tight and tense on every possession.

It was 13-all at halftime but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs created some separation in the third quarter as they scored two touchdowns to create a nice buffer.

But the Vikings didn't lay down and fought back to make it a one-score game. In fact, they were driving to try and tie the game before the Sneed incident.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs were simply better for longer, and they now move to 4-1 on the season and look to be back on track after the Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.

For the Vikings, it is the polar opposite of last year. They couldn't lose a close game last season, but this year, they are losing them all as they fall to 1-4 and are in dangerous territory.