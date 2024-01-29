Vivek Ramaswamy speculates if Biden’s presidential endorsement could lead to rigged Travis Kelce x Taylor Swift Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to yet another Super Bowl after taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

But while some are happy that the Chiefs, along with Kelce, will be playing in the NFL's biggest game, others aren't because of the focus and attention on Taylor Swift.

Given all the rumors and stories about the NFL being "rigged," American entrepreneur and politician Vivek Ramaswamy has subtly floated an interesting idea.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On X (formerly Twitter), Ramaswamy inquired if President Joe Biden had given an endorsement to a propped-up couple (Kelce and Swift) so that the Chiefs could win the Super Bowl. Ramaswamy did write that it was "wild" speculation, so we will see how it pans out.

Expand Tweet

The Swift and Kelce storyline has dominated the media landscape ever since the pair started dating. Swift has been seen at Chiefs games and, of course, after the AFC Championship triumph, was spotted on the ground with Travis.

Given how many extra eyes are now on the NFL due to Travis Kelce's relationship with Swift, some have thought that this is the sole reason why the Chiefs are in the Super Bowl.

Again, that is wild speculation, but there can be no denying that there will be millions more people watching the Chiefs simply due to Swift being involved with Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aiming for yet another Super Bowl

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

When it comes to postseason success over the last five or so years, it is hard not to recognize the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have dominated the regular season and the playoffs.

Against the Ravens, the pair connected 11 times for 116 yards and a touchdown as Kelce again showed why he is thought of as one of the greatest tight ends ever.

Already having won two Super Bowls, Kelce is going for a third, and if he is successful, then the Chiefs would have won back-to-back, which has been notoriously hard to do.

There will be millions of eyes on the game as the Chiefs and 49ers do battle, and while some of them will be watching the action on the field, others will be tuning in to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the stands.