Von Miller makes feelings clear about potential return to Broncos

Von Miller is a name synonymous with Denver. The Super Bowl 50 MVP pass rusher was arguably the biggest star on the team between Peyton Manning's retirement and Bo Nix's arrival. Once he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, fans had seen their last glimpse of the all-star pass rusher.

However, now a free agent, the pass rusher can pick his next landing spot. Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Up and Adams," Miller addressed the prospect of rejoining the Denver Broncos.

“I've always loved blue and orange," Miller said (0:37). "It's a fun time right now for me and my career. You just have to wait and see. Taking one day at a time and [having] fun and just wait and see.”

The move would most certainly increase ticket sales because supporters who saw Miller fail to be a part of another winning Broncos team would now have a better shot with Sean Payton and Bo Nix, who are coming off the team's first winning season since 2016. Aside from that, it's unclear whether Miller can contribute at the same level he did during his worst healthy seasons in Denver.

Last season, Von Miller logged six sacks and had 14 sacks in three seasons with the Bills.

Exploring Von Miller's fit with Denver Broncos

Von Miller at AFC Championship- Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

The pass rusher still appears to have some gas in the tank, but not quite at the level he had in his prime. Back in the mid-2010s, Von Miller logged five consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks. 2018 was the last season he earned at least 10 sacks (he was with the Broncos that season).

As such, he most likely won't fit as a conventional three-down pass rusher. Rather, he would be a strong rotational pass rusher alongside Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper.

Miller has plenty of experience working in Vance Joseph's system as well, having worked with the defensive coordinator when he was the team's head coach in 2017 and 2018.

Joseph prioritizes on blitzing the passer, so adding Miller could help the team boost their presence on the line further.

Even if Bonitto or Cooper step off the field on a long series for a drink of water, Miller's presence would make sure the unit doesn't miss a step.

Will it happen?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Up and Adams" and H/T Sportskeeda.

